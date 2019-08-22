BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave 208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
There are many methods and approaches to Bible study. Certainly, any time spent in the Bible is a good thing, but one might ask what can improve our study time. One important aspect is studying the entire context of a reading. I think we would all be confused if we opened our favorite library book to a random page and started to read. Reading the Bible this way will lead to even greater confusion. Though there is a common theme in our Bibles, it is not always easy to follow and besides, there are a variety of books and each has its own purpose. Some of history, some of the Law of Moses, some of church, some of prophecy, some written literature. Normally one would be safe to start at the beginning of a book in the Bible and get the context intended, but if you chose the book of Hebrews, you would be lost without an understanding of the Law of Moses. So, in our personal Bible reading and study, research the material we choose to read. Who was the audience of the book and what was the purpose of the book, and start at the beginning. This will help reduce the confusion one might have in reading and will greatly increase the value of our reading time.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 25, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Drawn In: Living the Creative Life with God
Scripture: Jeremiah 1:4-10
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and Help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth, call 208-521-3784 for directions)
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. We hope your summer is going well. Be careful in the heat. Get ready for school and the Eastern Idaho State Fair on time. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in August, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the people of Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2000 years later. Yes, this old letter has application for our current cultural and political struggles, and is well worth learning from.
Also, we will be having a special church in the park on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Join us to worship God outdoors at the Jensen Grove Amphitheater as we connect with God through worship and reading the Bible, and then enjoy hamburgers and other good eats afterward.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a staycation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book, “For the Least of These” (p. 73) by Nathan Brown.
“The love of one’s neighbor, which Jesus championed, was affirmed as an equally great commandment in Luke 10:27. This recognition led to the telling of the well known story of the good Samaritan, verses 30-37, which urges that the responsibility to those in need transcends national boundaries and ethnic prejudices, even when these are carefully maintained in religious garb. Jesus also emphasized that arguing about how far our responsibility to others may extend is not as important as acting as a neighbor would.
Jesus’ harshest characterization in this story is of the priest and the Levite; two religious men who should have known and responded better. Too often, this parable has been used to portray an opportunistic good deed or random act of kindness. But in the context of His recurring criticism of the religious establishment and because the story was told in response to a religious lawyer’s question, it is better read as unmasking, by creative subversion, the oppressive system that would leave someone on the side of the road rather than cause a religious official to inconvenience, pollute, or risk himself. As such, Jesus was calling out a religious attitude of systemic injustice.”
Luke 10:27 “And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.”