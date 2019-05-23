St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
It is Pentecost! We read in Acts that the apostles waited and prayed for seven weeks after the resurrection of Christ. “They are waiting for the ‘promise of the Father.’ Pentecost refers to the ancient Feast of Weeks, which was held 50 days (seven weeks) after Passover to celebrate the end of the harvest.” (The Great adventure. (2017a) The Book of Acts and the Power of Pentecost. Retrieved from https://biblestudyforcatholics.com/power-pentecost/) Indeed they gained a wonderful harvest of the Holy Spirit which firmly gifted and encouraged the apostles and other disciples to begin to strengthen the church, established by Christ throughout the world.
Mass schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF, we strive to help people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s church during the 11 a.m. service, with everything geared towards Christ, during the entire adult service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in with the adults for a family-friendly message. Nursery Care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club (during the school year), Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
Bethel Lutheran Church
413 North Main Street
P.O. Box 427
Firth, Idaho 83236
Pastor Paul Malek
(208) 346-6271 or (208) 589-1557
We welcome all to our service at 9 a.m. every Sunday followed by fellowship and Sunday School. Table Talks are Tuesday, May 28th at 6 p.m.
Romans 5:1-11 — Christ, the hope of all. Paul starts with “having been justified” — through faith we have been saved. This means that we have peace with God through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are no longer enemies of God, which was the case when Christ died for us. This transforms us into a radically different way of living. Through God’s divine love in Christ’s death for us, the ungodly, we are liberated from God’s enemy — sin — and this gives us peace with God.
By the grace of God, through the gift of Jesus Christ in our lives, we have the hope of the resurrection, and even before the resurrection comes, we have a God who loves us so much that that God promised never to leave us alone. Suffering with God at our sides leads to patient endurance. And patience leads to character. And character leads to hope. And hope will not disappoint us. The recipe for pulling us through the darkest of times. Thanks be to God.
Come to Bethel and hear more about the transforming divine love that God has for all of us through our faith in Jesus Christ. We know that God’s gift of grace to us will be our salvation.
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Resurrection from Oppression”
Scripture: Exodus 31:1-15
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9-10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, Office closed for Memorial Day
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Bible Discovery Center
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book “Confessions of a Christian Wife (pp 12, 13)” by Heather Thompson Day.
“Here is what I think is part of the problem; social media has made us self-centered. People who are actually other oriented don’t spend hours cropping photos of themselves that they can throw on their interweb shrines. They just don’t. We can talk about how much we love people or how passionate we are about the homeless, but if our iPhones are out of iCloud storage because we have two thousand photos of ourselves and our meals, we aren’t compassionate. We just want people to think we are.
Christ’s entire gospel message is about dying to yourself and living in Christ. Social media posts that center on me, selfies of me, snaps and chats of my every waking second are the complete opposite of that message.”
Matthew 16:24 Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.”