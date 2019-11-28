CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving and are looking forward to a special, Merry Christmas. Christmas is the time to remember that God sent His only Son into the world to be our Savior. He was God’s special gift to us (Romans 6:23).
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we will be looking at the Bible’s truth of Christmas. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist fellowship.
We live in a world that is replete with selfishness, negativity, loneliness, and an alarmingly pervasive sense of despair. Yet, there is good news! And for that we can be, and should be, thankful.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” Matthew 3:16,17.
That’s good news — that’s the gospel! We don’t have to worry about the future. Even though sometimes it may not seem so, God is in control. He cares for us so much that “the very hairs of your head are all numbered.” So we need not worry, in fact we are instructed not to worry, or stress, but to hand it, whatever it is, over to God. He’s got big shoulders!
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6,7.
That’s a Bible promise — grab on. Notice that we are to always pray “with thanksgiving.” And we can do that when we understand just how much God loves us and wants to see us through even the darkest of days. So we should turn our minds to more positive things and, in fact, again we are told to do that.
“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things.” Philippians 4:8
Know that better days are coming. Days where there is no sorrow, sickness or pain, because ...
“He who testifies to these things says, ‘Surely I am coming quickly.’ Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus! The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” Revelation 22:20,21
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
The Book of Romans — Paul’s letter to the church in Rome — is tremendously important for our lives today because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We finish learning from this profound letter this month with some ways that we can put Paul’s theories and philosophies into daily practice.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 8:1-12 , “Who’s ‘Really‘ In Charge Here?”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, has ended. We will resume In January.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: YES!
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
The Blackfoot Church of Christ is an independent and autonomous group of Christians with Jesus being the only leadership outside the local congregation. We believe the Bible to be the holy and inspired word of God as Paul taught in 2 Timothy 3:16, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God.” We also believe it is wholly sufficient as Paul states in the following verse 17. We pattern our worship services and church activities after the patterns found in the New Testament by worshiping in song by a cappella singing, by commemorating our savior’s sacrifice with weekly communion, by study of scripture. In our Sunday morning Bible class, we are studying through the book of Acts, learning how the Gospel of Christ first spread and churches were established throughout the world. Visitors are always welcome to any of our services or Bible classes and are encouraged to participate. Please contact us with any questions about our work or teachings of the Bible.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, December 1, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship hour
“Hopeful Joy”
Scripture: Isaiah 2:1-5; Romans 13:11-14
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School — Holy Communion celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship hour
Monday, 10:00 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary — Soprano Dianne Burt and her family will perform a benefit concert for the Community Dinner Table. No charge for the concert, but coats, warm hats and gloves, canned food, or monetary donations to benefit CDT will be gratefully accepted. What a wonderful way to celebrate the season!
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
We also offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
A “Night of Thanks” featuring a DJ dance and a light meal, Saturday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to midnight at St. Bernard’s hall; it is for all who have donated their time, resources, or talents to our parish. Next week, Thursday, Dec. 5, is the Widow and Widowers’ Mass and Dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. in St. Bernard’s Church. Comfortable and free transportation is available with a call to St. Bernard’s office. Join us! Our Lady of Guadalupe Car and Great Gifts Raffle has started, buy your tickets at St. Bernard Office or following weekend Masses for $20 each, or six tickets for $100. 2020 “Men in Black” calendars are available for donation, please get yours now for a suggested donation of $15 from St. Bernard’s Office, or ask Deacon Jeff for your opportunity to help our Idaho priests and seminarians.
Sunday Vigil Mass Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory (small chapel) in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.