HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Christmas Eve Service: 6-7 p.m.
Christmas Day Gathering to Worship: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Join us to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Christmas Eve will include Christmas songs of all sorts (Rudolph, White Christmas, and Joy to the World), a couple of performances by our teens, and a short story read around a virtual fireplace.
Christmas Day will be a wonderful time of celebrating why Jesus came, and what His birth, life, death, and resurrection all accomplished. Bring family and friends to either or both services and join us to celebrate all that we’ve been preparing our hearts for during this Advent Season.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, December 25, 2022
In-Person Worship 4 p.m.
“MERRY CHRISTMAS”
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for December 26 to January 1, 2023.
Week 48
- Zech 9-11; 1 John 5
- Zech 12-14; Psalm 94; 2 John
- Ezra 5-6; Psalm 95; 3 John
- Esther 1-3; Psalm 139; Revelation 1
- Esther 4-6; Rev 2
Join us this Sunday at 4 p.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
SPECIAL SERVICES
Christmas Eve – Saturday, December 24 at 4 p.m.
A celebration for all! – Impromptu-interactive Christmas play with carols and candlelight closing with “Silent Night.”
Christmas Day – Sunday, December 25 at 4 p.m.
A casual worship experience with carols, communion, cookies, and community.
ST. BERNARD CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Las Posadas is a traditional Mexican novena of nine prayers including song, food, and a pinata. This activity features the search of Joseph and Mary for shelter in Bethlehem. It began Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and continues every night through Christmas Eve at St. Bernard’s Hall, even if you do not speak Spanish you are welcome to come, pray, and participate in the joy of the children. Another tradition for St. Bernard Church is the beautiful decoration of the church for Christmas (and Easter). We invite all Catholics, neighbors, and friends to our Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses. Enjoy the beauty of the Christmas season and participate in the world’s oldest Christian liturgy, in the church that started it all.
Christmas Eve Mass in English begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, then in Spanish at 7 p.m., and a “midnight” Mass at 11 p.m. Our Christmas Day Masses follow the regular Sunday schedule: with English Mass in Fort Hall at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church also hosting Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. Next week, Sunday, Jan. 1 also follows the usual Sunday schedule, with a return of the regular vigil Mass on Saturday at 7 p.m. Next Sunday is a Holy Day of Obligation as it is the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Saturday afternoon/evening in person or online at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. The 3p.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Join us Christmas Eve as we will not be holding services on Christmas Day.
Sheep Herders, Angels, and a Baby Boy — 12.24.22
Scripture: Luke 2:8-20
Big Idea: Long ago, the prophet Isaiah declared that “the glory of the Lord will be revealed.” (Isaiah 40:5). Fast forward nearly 700 years to a hill outside of Bethlehem where an angel stood before a bunch of shepherds and the glory of the Lord surrounded them. (Luke 2:9) The angel made an announcement: the King of Glory had been born just a short distance away, just as the scriptures had claimed!
Join us this Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to reflect on Jesus’ birth and to remember this is “good news of great joy that is for all the people.” (Luke 2:10)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.