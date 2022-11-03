JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9-9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“United Methodist’s view of salvation and sanctification”
Followed by new member class & lunch.
Starting September 11 through November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week's readings are for November 7 to November 13.
Week 41
- Jer 27, 28, 29, 24; James 4
- Jer 37, 21, 34; Psalm 79; James 5
- Jer 30-33; 1 Peter 1
- Jer 38, 39, 52; 1 Pet 2
- 2 Kin 24-25; 2 Chr 36; Ps 126; 1 Pt 3
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let's be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
Holiday Bazaar – November 12
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Salad and pie bar (featuring a wide variety of salads and pies). Handmade crafts, baked goods, candy … and much more! Get a head start on your holiday shopping!
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Stories of the Kingdom — 11.6.22
Sermon Title: Is Your Eye Evil?
Scripture: Matthew 22:1-14
Summary: The kingdom of heaven is like an employer who pays someone who worked one hour the same amount as the guy who worked 12 hours. Wait, what?! I couldn’t have heard that correctly. That’s so unfair! Or is it?
What is Jesus trying to teach from this word picture? Join us Sunday as we consider this story of the kingdom and what it reveals about the justice and generosity of God.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 10:17-24; “Our Real Reason for Rejoicing”
Monday, 9 a.m.: “Bible Basics” for youth
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Open Friday through Sunday! St. Bernard’s Holiday Craft Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the social hall next to the church. Featuring more than 20 vendors selling a wide range of crafts and gifts, there is something for everyone! Baked goods and treats, and breakfast and lunch foods are available for purchase. St. Bernard Church is sponsoring a toy drive for Christmas! Drop off new toys or sanitized and gently used toys to the church or office. Also new or clean, gently used coats, gloves, hats, or scarves collected for those in need, and deposited in the large box in the church, or at the office. Fire up your soul for others, savor the joyful warmth and love.
St. Bernard and St. Kateri Mass Schedule: Saturday Vigil Mass in Spanish at 7 p.m., St. Bernard Church; English Mass at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and an English Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard. Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily bilingual Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday bilingual Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Roman Christians in order to bring unity among this wide sampling of Christ-followers from different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus' grace. In chapter six, Paul addresses some of the arguments against God's grace that are still being argued today. Join us as we discuss how God's grace is the beginning of His transforming work within us.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
