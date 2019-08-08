HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in August, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the people of Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2000 years later. Yes, this old letter has application for our current cultural and political struggles, and is well worth learning from.
Also, we will be having a special Church in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Join us to worship God outdoors at Jensen Grove Amphitheater as we connect with God through worship and reading the Bible, and then enjoy hamburgers and other good eats afterward.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a vacation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
Ross Ward, Evangelist
The Blackfoot Church of Christ is an independent and autonomous group of Christians with Jesus being the only leadership outside the local congregation. We believe the Bible to be the holy and inspired word of God as Paul taught in 2 Timothy 3:16, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God.” We also believe it is wholly sufficient as Paul states in the following verse 17. We pattern our worship services and church activities after the patterns found in the New Testament by worshiping in song with a cappella singing, by commemorating our Savior’s sacrifice with weekly communion, and by study of scripture. In our Sunday morning Bible class we are studying through the book of Acts, learning how the Gospel of Christ first spread and churches were established throughout the world. Wednesday night we are studying how the Bible teaches us to raise our children. Visitors are always welcome to any of our services or Bible classes and are encouraged to participate. Please contact us with any questions about our work or teachings of the Bible.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Sunday, August 11, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Drawn In: Living the Creative Life with God “Golden Repair”
Scripture: Acts 19:1-7; Mark 1:4-11
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and Help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits — Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth, call (208) 521-3784 for directions)
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for Church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We have been studying in 1 Kings about the life of Elijah. You can come and hear these messages. We hope your summer is going well. Be careful in the heat. Get ready for school and the Eastern Idaho State Fair on time. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book, “For the Least of These” (pp. 54, 55) by Nathan Brown.
“Speaking through Isaiah, this is how God responds to His people in search or revival: the kind of worship I want from you is to serve those who need your help. Help people be released from the things that hold them back, help them live as freely as possible. Feed the hungry. Provide shelter to the homeless and those who need it. Share clothes with those who don’t have enough – see Isaiah 58:6, 7.
“Even if we have only a little, it might be more than someone else has, and God calls on us to be generous with any resources we have to those who need help.
“Such service is not merely a ‘nice’ thing to do; these verses describe it as a way to worship God.”
Isaiah 58:6, 7 (KJV) Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free, and that ye break every yoke?
Is it not to deal thy bread to the hungry, and that thou bring the poor that are cast out to thy house? when thou seest the naked, that thou cover him; and that thou hide not thyself from thine own flesh?