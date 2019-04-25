JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, April 28, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Resurrection from Imprisonment”
Scripture: Acts 16:16-34
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services. Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St. Blackfoot St. Kateri’s Chapel Sheepskin Road and D Street Fort Hall
“Alleluia! Christ is risen! He is risen, indeed!” (A traditional greeting between Christians) Inspired by the life, passion, death, and resurrection of Christ, Catholics continue to celebrate Easter for a season of seven weeks, continuing until the Feast of Pentecost, Sunday, June 9. It makes so much sense to extend the Easter holiday; especially considering the following quoted text from www.usccb.org. “It is characterized, above all, by the joy of glorified life and the victory over death, expressed most fully in the great resounding cry of the Christian: Alleluia! All faith flows from faith in the resurrection: ‘If Christ has not been raised, then empty is our preaching; empty, too, is your faith.‘ (1 Cor 15:14).”
Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s.
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St. Blackfoot, ID 83221
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. We have the Good News Club for children on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. (K -6th grade) for one more week. On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together after studying God’s Word. The weather is doing well and showing the spring season. We hope you will seek the Lord this spring. We have gone through the study of Jesus giving His life for us and then rising again. Come and hear how we should respond to that message.Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.