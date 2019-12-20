HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Merry Christmas! As we celebrate God becoming man, there are many icons we use to remind us of Christmas truths ... and sometimes we don’t even realize we’re doing so. Lights, trees, poinsettias — these things and more remind us of different aspects of why we celebrate. Join us to discover the deeper meaning to Icons of Christmas during the month of December.
Don’t forget our Christmas Eve service from 6-7 p.m. the night of Dec. 24. Christmas carols and a special Christmas story to help welcome family and friends to your Christmas celebration. Please bring your family and join our family as we celebrate together.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you are looking forward to a special, Merry Christmas. Christmas is the time to remember that God sent His only Son into the world to be our Savior. Jesus is God’s special gift to us (Romans 6:23).
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we will be looking at the Bible’s truth about Christmas. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Would you and your family like to attend Mass for Christmas? Our Christmas Eve masses at St. Bernard’s Church are at 5, 8, and 11 p.m. Christmas Mass is at 10 p.m. “Posadas” began last Monday evening, Dec 16, and continues at 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The tradition began in Spain, established in Mexico about 400 years ago, and remains vibrant today. Join us in helping Mary and Joseph find lodging along with a rosary novena over the nine days of Las Posadas. Find delightful refreshments, gifts for children, and of course, the piñata in the shape of a star! Though the words are in Spanish, there are many translators, smiles, and encouragement to let you know you are welcome. Purchase your Valentine’s Day Car Raffle tickets soon! They are $20 each, or 6 tickets for $100. Sold following our Sunday masses and at our office on Sexton Street across from St. Bernard Church, many other fine prizes beside the car are waiting for you. All donations support St. Bernard’s improvement projects.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. various passages; “The Scarlet Thread”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday evenings has ended. We will resume Jan. 6 at the home of Sharon Riddle. Please call (208) 785-0809 for directions.
Please Join us Tuesday, Dec 24, for a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Paul teaches the Galatian Christians about adoption in Galatians chapters 3-4. This was a very important principle to the Jew. The Jew needed to understand they are not children of God by birth into the Abrahamic lineage, Galatians 3:27-29, “For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” Notice that Paul states “as many of you” then later “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free …”. Paul taught the Jew and Gentile alike that their birth had no part in redemption. In our reading, Paul said that through baptism, they have put on Christ, they were all equal in Christ, they belong to Christ, and they are therefore descendants of Abraham (figuratively speaking) and “heirs according to promise.” Paul is stating that through baptism, they will be recipients of blessings and the inheritance of a child of God, whether they are born a Jew or Greek, slave or free, male or female, all have equal access to the inheritance. Are you an heir of God?
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Christmas Day Mass 3:30 p.m.
Saturday Mass 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month
Fr Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Christmas in a Concentration Camp”
“If something bad has happened to you, perhaps Corrie ten Boom’s story can help you — just as it helped her — to understand why.
“It was Christmas 1944. I was in a hospital barracks in Ravensbruk, a Nazi prison camp. There were Christmas trees in the street between the barracks,and the dead bodies of prisoners had been thrown under the Christmas trees. I tried to talk to the people around me about Christmas, but they mocked and sneered.
“In the middle of the night, I heard a child crying and calling, ‘Mommy! Come to Oelie, Oelie feels so alone.’
“‘Oelie, Mommy cannot come,’ I said, ‘but do you know who is willing to come to you? Jesus will come.’
“Oelie was lying on a bed next to the window, not far from my bed. She was emaciated from lack of food. A bandage of toilet paper covered an incision from surgery on her back.
“The child said, ‘I will ask Jesus to make me brave when I have pain. I will think of the pain that Jesus suffered to show Oelie the way to heaven.’ Oelie folded her hands, and together we gave thanks.
“Then I knew why I had to spend this Christmas in a concentration camp.”
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
We invite you to take an hour out of your busy schedule to celebrate the birth of Jesus with us. We will be having two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, December 22, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Peaceful Joy”
Scripture: Matthew 1:18-25
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Christmas Eve Service
Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
Wednesday – MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!
On Christmas Eve, we will celebrate Christ’s birth at two services: 11 a.m. (for those who can’t drive in the dark, and young families) and 7 p.m. Both services will feature a children’s message, Communion and candlelight. Please mark these events on your calendar and invite your families and friends to join us.