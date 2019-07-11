BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday Services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome.
This year our Vacation Bible School will be August 1-3, from 6-8 p.m. with a family meal provided at 5 p.m. This will give more adults the opportunity to join in.
On Sundays, kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message. Nursery care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club (during the school year), Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Christians have many responsibilities placed upon them. One of the greatest of these is that of verifying their salvation and beliefs. John warned his audience that they were not to trust every spirit, 1 John 4:1, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” This warning is most emphasized by an incident in the old Testament. 1 Kings 13 tells of a young prophet who was instructed by God on how he was to make a journey. On this journey, he met an old prophet, who claimed the authority of God, who gave him different instructions. The young prophet listened to the old prophet and was punished because he did not adhere to what God said, even though he was lied to and deceived. Paul gives every Christian a warning about such “changes”. Galatians 1:8, “though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.” To put it plain and simple, anybody who changes the Gospel of Christ is not teaching by the authority of God; everybody is individually responsible to discern this.
Moses instructed the children of Israel of how to know if a prophet was from God. It was not that he claimed he was, but that what he said came true, Deuteronomy 18:21-22.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Harvest Foursquare Church
Pastor Paul Loeffler 102 N. 350 W. Blackfoot, ID 83221 (208) 785-5798 info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Link_azqjsuaoGather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m. Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m. Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
“One of the primary laws of human life is that you become like what you worship;” ~ N.T. Wright. During the month of July we will be learning about worship in our Sunday gatherings: Who do we worship, why, and how? These are important questions because we are created to worship something or someone.
Also, we will be having a special guest speaker and worship leader from Washington State. Pastors Sal and Rhonda Dimare of the Wenatchee Valley Praise Center will be joining us on Sunday, July 28. You don’t want to miss this terrific, pastoral couple.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a staycation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday. Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, July 14, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Living the Creative Life with God “Hover”
Scripture: Luke 4:1-13
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth — call (208) 521-3784 for directions).
The annual United Methodist Women Rummage Sale will be held Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to noon in the church basement.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We have been studying in 1 Kings about the life of Elijah. You can come and hear this message. This next week, we will be having a 5-Day Club (Monday–Friday 1 -2:30 each day) for children ages 5–12 years old. Remember, we are at the corners of Camas St. and Riverton Rd. For information, you may call (208) 390-6760.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
“The Missing Envelope,” by Nona Schmidt, taken from Signs of the Times Magazine, July 2019. www.signstimes.com
“One wintery Sabbath morning my mother and I decided to attend church in a neighboring town with our friend Dorothy. We waited for Dorothy in the K-Mart parking lot, and when she arrived, we got into her car and were off to church.
The service was lovely, but when the offering collection time came, the offering envelope I’d put in my purse before I left home wasn’t there! I found some change in my purse and dropped that in the collection plate instead, but I was concerned about the missing envelope and the cash that was in it.
“After church, we returned to the K-Mart parking lot, and when we pulled in beside our car, I spotted my offering envelope in a nearby snowbank. I quickly opened it, and the money was still there! The wind didn’t blow the envelope away, and the people walking around didn’t pick it up. God just kept it there so that the rightful owner could get it in church the next Sabbath morning.
“God is a safe keeper!”
Psalm 121:1-6
I will lift up my eyes to the hills — From whence comes my help?
My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber.
Behold, He who keeps Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade at your right hand.
The sun shall not strike you by day, Nor the moon by night.