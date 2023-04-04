The percentage of religious adherents in Bonneville County reached a 40-year low in 2020 according to the U.S. Religion Census, which released it results last month. The decennial series started in 1952.
Bonneville County's population of this county was 123,964 in 2020. Religious adherents of all denominations totaled 81,020 residents or 65.4% of the total population that year, according to the Association of Religious Data Archives.
The percentage of adherents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which the national decennial survey lists as "other" was at 53.8% in 2020, down from 57% a decade earlier. The county's percentage of LDS adherents was also at 57% in 1990, but it had dipped to 54.3 percent in 2000 before increasing over the course of the ensuing decade.
Bonneville County's percentage of Catholic adherents, which had nearly doubled between 1980 and 2000, going from 6.2% to 11.4%, dropped to 5.2%, also a 40-year low.
Mainline Protestant congregations in the county saw the greatest decline percentagewise over the 40-year time frame, sliding from a peak of 8.1% in 1980 to 1.3% in 2020.
The percentage of Evangelical Protestant adherents in Bonneville County slipped from its 40-year peak of 6.6% in 2010 to 4.8% in 2020, which is still higher than the 4.3% of adherents in 1980.
