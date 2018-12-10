DENVER (AP) — An independent report details a toxic pattern of bureaucratic paralysis among Olympic leaders who reacted slowly, if at all, after they knew Larry Nassar was suspected of molesting young gymnasts.
From the top office at the U.S. Olympic Committee to FBI bureaus in three cities to what was essentially an unchecked, rogue operation at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas, nobody stepped in quickly enough to stifle Nassar's crimes, the report concludes.
That delay ultimately gave Nassar more than a full year to abuse gymnasts after the first allegations surfaced.
The USOC swiftly fired sports performance chief Alan Ashley in the wake of Monday's release of the 233-page report from the law firm Ropes & Gray. One of its conclusions was that neither Ashley nor Scott Blackmun, who resigned in February as CEO of the USOC, elevated concerns about Nassar's alleged abuse when they first learned of them from USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny in July 2015.
And an email from Penny notifying Blackmun and Ashley of Nassar's decision to step down from his volunteer position in September 2015 — after allegations had surfaced but before they'd become widely known — was deleted from both executives' accounts. The report suggests Blackmun was fearful his email system may have been vulnerable to Russian hacking.
"One thing we've learned from this experience is that these types of situations should be escalated," said Susanne Lyons, a board member who served as acting CEO earlier this year. "Transparency is important."
The report says the USOC; USAG; Nassar's employer, Michigan State; and the FBI all failed to protect athletes. The USOC's failures led to an approximately 14-month period — July 2015 to September 2016 — during which Nassar was allowed to continue to molest girls despite the allegations.
"While Nassar bears ultimate responsibility for his decades-long abuse of girls and young women, he did not operate in a vacuum," the report says. "Instead, he acted within an ecosystem that facilitated his criminal acts."
Nassar is serving decades in prison on charges of child pornography and for molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment; many of his accusers testified in heart-wrenching detail at his sentencing hearing in January.
The USOC commissioned the report shortly after the testimony. More than 100 people were interviewed, including some survivors of sexual abuse. But a sizable number of Nassar victims — including 180 being represented by attorney John Manly — refused to participate because Manly didn't believe the report was completely independent of the USOC.
"That being said, it is a stinging indictment of the highest levels of the leadership of the United States Olympic Committee for their role in the cover-up (of) the largest sex-abuse scandal in the history of sports," Manly said.