EDITOR’S NOTE: As we close out 2019, we’ll occasionally take a look back over the past year and revisit some of the original stories that appeared as the Bingham County Chronicle got its start in 2019. This article appeared March 10.
{p align=”left”}SHELLEY – The Shelley High School Key Club, under the direction of Cheryl Foster, officially kicked off its annual Safety Week with an assembly at the school Friday afternoon. This year’s theme is about driving safety and will be centered around “Great 2B8 Challenges.”
The assembly kicked off with a very poignant and heartbreaking story given by resource Officer Jake Johnson, who had only taken over from a much-loved officer who died in the line of duty a year ago.
Johnson spoke about his own daughter Olivia, a very active high school student who had just completed her junior year. Active in soccer, softball, and many other school activities, she was cut down in the prime of her young adult life.
Olivia had already completed CNA studies, was active with a part-time job, trained miniature horses, and was an active and productive teenager.
Johnson told students Olivia came in from working with the horses, a bit anxious as her job had just called and needed her at work and she felt that she was already 15 minutes late, and punctuality was something that she took great pride in. She repeatedly told her dad, “But I’m 15 minutes late, you just don’t understand.”
The bottom line was that she felt she was letting her work down because she was late.
She finally got ready to leave, and despite efforts by Johnson to drive her, she finally said, “I got this Dad, I got this,” and away she went.
The day was also Johnson and his wife Tracey’s anniversary and plans had been made for a dinner date, so the Johnsons — with Jake, Tracey and their other child Ryker — headed off to Idaho Falls for the dinner. Their first stop was at grandma’s house where Johnson received the first of two very disturbing phone calls from the Shelley Police chief.
The first call was short-lived, but the second one told the whole story. “Jake, your daughter Olivia has been in an accident and it is bad. You need to get Tracey and get to the hospital,” Johnson related.
Once at the hospital, Johnson was told that Olivia had suffered a very serious head injury and that she was on a respirator.
A doctor informed Johnson that there was nothing that could be done and once the family and friends had gathered, a decision had to be made as to when the respirator would be turned off.
“At 11:04, on June 14, the machine was turned off and I lost my daughter,” Johnson said. “I also lost the chance to be at her Senior Night for soccer and eventually softball. I had lost her wonderful life and all that she had plans for. I had lost my Olivia.”
The assembly was dedicated to bringing the memory of Olivia back and to remind all of the Shelley High School family that life is very precious and every time we sit behind the wheel of a vehicle, it is important to be mindful of all of the safety precautions. Look around, buckle up, and look around for any obstacles or obstructions.
“This is Shelley,” Johnson said. “We don’t expect these types of things to happen here. They just don’t happen to Shelley residents.”
As a constant reminder, the Shelley High School students were reminded: “Drive Well Bingham County” a slogan that was put forth in a video from seniors at Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, and Snake River to always be careful when driving.
This week has been dedicated as Safety Week in Shelley and a number of activities have been set forth by the Key Club of Shelley High School.
This is all part of the “Great 2B8 Challenge.”
On Monday: “8 seconds – Look around for 8 seconds before starting your car.”
Tuesday: “8 minutes – Serve 8 of your friends for one minute each. It doesn’t matter what you do, just serve for one minute each.”
Wednesday: “8 hours – Turn your cell phone in to your first hour teacher. Pick them up 8 hours later for a coupon good for a fresh doughnut and a raffle ticket for a great prize.”
Thursday: “8 people – Text 8 friends a positive message about driving safe during Spring Break.”
There will also be lunch activities during the week, something different each day — paint the spirit rock with a Drive Safe message; Easter egg hunt with drunk goggles; obstacle course with tricycles; safe driving trivia contest.
Lots of great swag will be given out during the week from the Idaho Transportation Department.