Same Sex Marriage

Jim Obergefell speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, LGBTQ advocates are pushing to codify protections for same-sex marriage in states throughout the country.

 Rick Bowmer

A bill to codify same-sex marriage nationally saw a divided response among Idaho’s two Republican representatives.

The Respect for Marriage Act, H.R. 8404, passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday in a 267 to 157 vote. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, was among the 47 Republicans who voted for the bill.

