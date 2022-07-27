BOISE — More than 800 wildland firefighters and support staff are battling a blaze in east-central Idaho that officials say is threatening homes, an important north-south corridor, energy infrastructure, recreation opportunities and the municipal watershed for the town of Salmon.

The Moose Fire on Tuesday grew to nearly 60 square miles burning grass, timber understory and dead and down material in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. It's only 10 percent contained.

