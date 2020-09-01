Work is winding down on a small bridge project with a big price tag in St. Anthony.
The bridge crosses the Egin Canal at South 2nd West and West 1st South, just west of the South Fremont Fire Station.
The city of St. Anthony has been working toward replacing the bridge since a state bridge inspector said it was in poor shape about six years ago. It’s a small bridge, but it serves as a link across town for emergency vehicles trying to save time by avoiding Bridge Street and the stoplight there.
Detours are often routed across the bridge during parades and other events in the center of town.
The project itself has taken a couple of detours. While the canal was dewatered to allow for the bridge work, some deterioration was noticed under the Bridge Street bridge just upstream. Concrete was used to bolster the areas.
When water was put back into the canal another problem became obvious, the water levels were too high to meet state standards. The minimum clearance between bridge and water level is 1 foot.
The elevation of the water was about 8 inches too high, enough to require the bridge to be raised. That meant more costs and more delays.
The initial cost estimates totaled about $800,000 in a grant application by the city to the state for federal funds. Largely due to the condition of the bridge the city secured the grant for $1.1 million, the engineer’s estimate. But when it went out to bid the project’s low bid was $1.4 million.
The St. Anthony City Council, which was obligated to pay about $350,000 as its share of the project, balked at coming up with the additional cost. The federal obligation for the project totaled $1.1million, and it also balked at paying more.
The council debated options ranging from pulling out of the project entirely to paying a share of the cost.
In the end the city resolved to foot half the cost of the overrun with the feds paying the other half, according to City Clerk Patty Parkinson. The feds agreed.
When the error in bridge elevation was discovered everyone blamed everyone else for the error, and no one wanted to to pay for it. Officially no one has accepted blame for the bridge height error, which was discovered by an independent inspector, but the city will pay its share of the cost of fixing it. Parkinson said the city has applied for a $100,000 grant to help pay its share.
The deck of the concrete bridge was poured late last week and must cure for two weeks before traffic may use it.
Meanwhile the company, Cannon Builders, may start back filling, do curbs and cutters and finish the approaches to the bridge, which will be about 20 feet wider than the old bridge.
The estimate for completion is the end of this month, about four months longer than first planned.