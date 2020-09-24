In the northern end of St. Anthony contractors have been digging holes and replacing aging natural gas lines as part of the first year’s work in a three-year project.
“In the 2020 phase we will replace 30,000 feet of main distribution line and 350 service lines,” Intermountain Gas spokesman Mark Hanson said.
The next two years will see the replacement of 54,000 feet of distribution lines and 700 more service lines, he said.
The company has had workers in the city since May 4, digging trenches, replacing lines and filling them back up. Orange cones and piles of dirt and gravel are fixtures in the area mostly north of Fourth North.
To keep other city services working as normally as possible, residents have been asked to set their garbage cans out for pickup across the streets from the work underway.
Mostly, the project has caused minimal inconvenience in the town where one street has had its bridge out for months and the one and only stoplight in town was back to work after weeks of installation of new signals only this week.
Hanson said the end date for working on the project this year is Nov. 1.
The project is part of a companywide program to replace aging lines, in this case lines installed prior to 1996.
As part of the project service lines will be fitted with excess flow valves that shut the gas off into the residence if the pipeline is severed. “It’s an auto safety device that automatically shuts off the gas, a new standard in the industry,” Hanson said.