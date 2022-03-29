With a new month upcoming, it’s time again for Rexburg residents to prepare themselves for one of the city’s premiere art events: Art Stroll.
Bringing together a variety of artistic activities for residents, the event is an observance of creativity. According to Rexburg.org, Art Stroll is a “Free monthly walk-around.” In addition, Jed Platt, Cultural Arts Director at the city of Rexburg, stated that “April’s Stroll will feature several book artists and live music at the Romance Theater.”
Participants can expect to see different styles of painting, photographs, and crafts. The purveyors of these activities and the artists participating are residents themselves, who are bringing their talents out into the spotlight on April 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Romance Theater, 2 E. Main St., located in downtown Rexburg. Platt also said that “As the weather warms up, additional locations will be added to the Art Stroll map, including the Tabernacle, Museum of Rexburg, and City Hall...”
The event does not just provide artistic works for the eyes, though it certainly does that. According to Platt, there will also be, “opportunities to participate in hands-on creative activities.” This is especially true for residents with children. However, there should be no mistake that a wide variety of ages enjoy hands-on activities.
In addition, there are opportunities for Brigham Young University-Idaho students to get involved as well, by submitting their art projects.
The event is family friendly and organizers encourage everyone to attend.
“We look forward to first Fridays each month... There is so much talent in our community and we are happy to showcase it,” said Platt.