This week an Idaho Falls company will be refinishing floors built by a master woodcraftsman in a famous Island Park cabin.
Jonathan Crumley of Bell Hardwood Floors said he considers it an honor to be hired to work on the floors at the Johnny Sack Cabin at Big Springs.
Crumley said a few boards will be replaced, but the job mainly will consist of sanding the red oak smooth then applying a polyurethane finish in place of the old shellac finish.
“I’m excited about it,” Crumley said. The company works on wood floors in three states with a reputation for quality work.
Leaks that damaged a section of boards are what prompted Fremont County Parks and Recreation Director Tamra Cikaitoga to contract the work.
She said the floor was created using seven unique log cabin patterns that resemble the patterns used in quilts. She said Sack is said to have created the patterns from memories of quilts his mother and grandmother made. None of the boards used in the floor are longer than four feet, she said.
She knows the name of one of the patterns. It’s called, “The Courthouse Steps.” She would be interested in discovering names for the others, she said.
Sack, who was just under 5 feet tall, built the cabin on property leased from the Forest Service for $4.15 in 1929. It took him three years to build it using primarily hand tools. He also built the unique split bark furniture still used to furnish the place.
The cabin has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979, and in nonpandemic years is open to visitors from mid-June to mid-September.
Owned by the Forest Service the cabin remains open to visitors through the efforts of the Forest Service, the county, the Island Park Historical Society and many volunteers.
Crumley said his company will be refinishing only the floors on the first floor of the cabin, excluding the kitchen.
The job is expected to take about a week — with power tools.