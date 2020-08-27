St. Anthony is no longer a one stoplight town.
Until about the end of September the city will be a no stoplight town.
That’s the time frame for completing a scheduled replacement of the outdated light.
Construction began in mid July to replace the town’s only stoplight at Bridge and Main streets. First the contractor, Mountain West Electric, removed the old light and associated electrical equipment.
The old equipment is being replaced with new electronics, including video detection cameras and signal cabinet controls.
At the request of Mayor Don Powell, the light also will include audio beeps indicating it’s safe to cross for visually impaired. ADA ramps will be installed on all four corners of the intersection.
New poles and new signs also will be part of the light changes.
The cost of the project totals about $400,000, said Megan Stark, District 6 Division of Highways spokeswoman.
City officials have been a bit in the dark about the project, the mayor said. Initially they were told it may start in April, and the sight of construction crews was the first inkling they had the work was underway in July.
Motorists and pedestrians have used social media to grumble about the project, especially as the work began. Traffic through the downtown on Bridge Street has the right of way. Cross traffic on Main Streets must stop at stop signs and yield to Bridge Street traffic.
Travel as a pedestrian has become a matter of weaving around signs and into the street to travel through the intersection on both Bridge and Main.
Stark said the project is simply a replacement of outdated equipment. The light was not broken.