A St. Anthony business has moved locations to better serve its customers.
“We’d outgrown it,” says Danny Elliott, co-owner of Danny’s Point S, of their smaller old location a few hundred yards south.
Between them, Elliott and co-owner Jack Church have 51 years in the tire business, for the past 4 1/2 years at their Point S business.
They moved into the new digs, the former location of Hathaway Trailer Sales a few weeks ago after a renovation of the building to more efficiently serve customers.
Not only is the building much bigger, but the parking area is spacious and more customer friendly.
“We wanted a comfortable, wow place, one that’s inviting for anyone to come in,” Church says. It features a huge waiting area and a particularly eye-catching floor.
The company is leasing the building from Brandon Bair and the Henry’s Fork Group, which uses the west side of the property.
Danny’s Point S employs eight workers that the owners consider family. It’s not unusual to see both owners business changing tires and doing other service work along side the others.
“Our philosophy is we are a team,” Elliott says.
The company offers full-service tire sales of several name brands, tire repairs, alignments, shock replacements, custom wheels and lift kits.
It also sell Traeger Grills, accessories and fuel and propane tank refills.
“We work hard but we have a lot of fun,” Church says.
The business is planning a grand opening around the first of October.