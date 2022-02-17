EAGLE — Sugar-Salem won its state 3A tournament opener Thursday afternoon, topping Filer 59-35.
The Diggers scored the first eight points of the game before Filer bounced back to cut it to 11-7 late in the first. By halftime, the Digger led 35-26.
Teams typically battle nerves in the first round of the state tournament. This year, the Idaho High School Activities Association moved the 3A tournament to Eagle High School after several seasons of holding the tournament at Middleton High School.
“I think the first game of the state tournament is the toughest,” Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said. “I think playing the 12 o’clock game is really hard because we’re the first game of the whole state tournament. We’re playing in a high school that we’ve never even been to. This is the first time that the 3A state tournament has been here so it’s new for all of us. To have to come and play the first game is tough. It’s hard when you’re not watching the team before you.”
Two Diggers three rotational post players got into foul trouble in the first half so Dayley had to play wing Katie Miller at the four and power forward Hailey Harris in the middle of the zone defense at the five.
“We’ve played with seven players all season,” Dayley said. “Foul trouble’s always been a worry but we haven’t really gotten in foul trouble until today. So we had to have kids play positions they’ve never played. I had two posts sitting on the bench in foul trouble most of the first half. I had to have a guard play post that’s never even really played post.”
Sugar-Salem clamped down in the second half only allowing nine points to the Wildcats.
“I think we just communicated a lot better,” junior Sugar-Salem guard Kennedy Gillette said. “We were talking shifts and knowing where shooters were. We rebounded a lot better defensively. I think we just flowed better.”
Filer’s Alexis Monson topped the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points per game during the season. She had 13 points in the first half Thursday. She only scored two points in the second half.
“I just told them I wanted them to know where she was every second of the game and I didn’t want her to get a shot off,” Dayley said. “And they did what I asked. They did a great job on her in the second half.”
The Diggers hit 7 of 14 3-pointers, with Gillette connecting on four.
“We run that play all the time where the post sets a pick and I like to come off the top and look for the three because it’s there—usually they go under the screen instead of around the screen—so it’s there a lot if you look for it and you shoot fast,” Gillette said.
No. 1 seed Sugar-Salem will play No. 5 seed Parma in the state semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.