South Fremont and Sugar-Salem have held adjacent spots in nearly every coaches poll so far this year so it made sense when they finished one run apart in Tuesday's defensive battle.
The Cougars won 4-3 in an odd game where South Fremont scored three of their runs in the first inning and Sugar-Salem scored three of their runs in the final inning.
The Cougars three runs in the first inning all came on separate at bats.
Two of Sugar's runs cam from the bat of Ben Aldrich when he hit a triple with two runners on base.
Peyson Yancey pitched all seven innings for the Cougars allowing six hits and three runs with five strikeouts and three walks.
Jack Gardner pitched five inning for the Diggers allowing four hits and four runs with eight strikeouts and three walks. Kelton Garner pitched two innings allowing one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.
South Fremont's Easton Kerbs went 2 for 3 at the plate and Kaimen Peebles one hit was a double and he ran in two runs.
Sugar-Salem's Tanner Olson went 2 for 3 at the plate.
After Sugar-Salem opened district Monday with a 13-0 route of Teton, South Fremont needed a district win to keep pace.
The Diggers will play Teton again in Driggs Thursday. The Cougars will play their next district game on Monday at home against Teton. South Fremont and Sugar will play a rematch a make from Thursday in St. Anthony.
South Fremont's softball team also won but in a much different fashion. It beat Sugar-Salem 25-10.
The Cougars scored five runs in the second inning and scored at least one run in every inning.
They closed the game out with nine runs in the final inning. Natalie Robles, Haylie Angell, Harley Henry, Jersie Chapple, Brynn Hammond and Chantae LeCheminant each batted in runs in the final inning.
South Fremont's Robles went 4 for 6 at the plate with a triple and two home runs that, combined, resulted in five RBIs. She also ran in six runs and stole two bases.
Her teammate, Haylie Angell went 4 of 5 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.
Angell pitched all seven innings allowing ten hits and ten runs with four strikeouts and four walks.
Sugar-Salem's Olivia Crapo went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and A. Harris went 2 for 2 with a double. Hailey Ramos and Whitney Bradshaw each hit triples.
Harris pitched three inning allowing nine hits and nine runs with four strikeouts and seven walks. Ramos pitched four innings allowing 19 hits and 16 runs with three strikeouts and two walks.