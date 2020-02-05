“Birds of Prey” is the next installment of the DC Comics movie franchise and is a spin-off of sorts from both “Joker” and “Suicide Squad” which featured lead character Harley Quinn.
Harley has just broken up with boyfriend the Joker and is cast out into Gotham City to fend for herself.
Harley is played by one of my favorite actresses of the time, Margot Robbie, and she is fantastic as she envelopes herself in the role and actually makes you believe that she is a real person.
From breaking men’s legs, which she does in more than one scene, to just pure mass destruction, Margot aka Harley is completely believable in this role. The cast includes Ewan McGregor and Rosie Perez to name a couple of actors who you might recognize.
It provides the type of action that is sure to thrill the movie goer, especially young males who will fixate on the Margot Robbie character in ways they probably haven’t done in some time.
It is obvious that Margot Robbie is the star here and she relishes the role like no other. Harley made her first appearance in a DC comic back in 1992 and it was in the 2016 DC movie caper “Suicide Squad” that launched the character for Robbie. There is every reason to hope that building an entire movie around her would pay off in a big way. “Birds of Prey” is a superhero-team origin story that tracks how Harley, mostly through sheer happenstance, comes together with a collection of misfits to form a motley crew of superheroines.
If the movie is any indication, the director, Cathy Yan, has succeeded.
I look for this film to have a big box office take and a very entertaining flick that will have movie goers flocking to the box office to get a glimpse of the show before it goes to DVD.
Is it a movie in the same genre of the Batman franchise, probably not, but will it have enough star power and legs to consider a third or fourth movie in its own franchise? With Margot Robbie involved, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will have the durability to last for quite some time. Robbie is Harley Quinn and if you dare, go ahead and cross her and then suffer the consequences.
This film is lively, smart, spunky and give you enough action to fill a lifetime of fights, guns, bullet riddled cars and building and of course the action of Harley Quinn and her gang of heroines that are set on creating their own version of what Gotham City should actually be.
This movie gives one just about everything that you could want from a comic book based character who is loose on a town and bent on destruction. It has just about everything.
“Birds of Prey” opens today at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
