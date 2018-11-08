SATURDAY, NOV. 10
The Pioneer Woman: “Ask Me Anything: Thanksgiving”
Food Network, 8 a.m.
We are grateful for Ree Drummond, whose Thanksgiving episode is all about answering questions. She dishes on everything from which cocktail pairs well with the bird to her top holiday dessert (pumpkin tiramisu — mmmm).
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A “Sesame Street” Special
HBO, 5 p.m.
Guest star alert! Amanda Seyfried and Blake Lively guest-star in this special episode, where a mysterious wish machine with a magical pickle inside appears on Sesame Street and starts granting wishes. Before long, the gang learn they need to be careful what they wish for — especially when they find out the pickle will only grant one wish per customer! Abby Cadabby teams up with her favorite storybook detective — brought to life by a wish, of course — to solve the mystery of what’s going on in the neighborhood.
College Football: Florida State at Notre Dame
NBC, 7:30 p.m. live
Notre Dame Stadium hosts this primetime meeting between the Florida State Seminoles and the Fighting Irish on NBC.
It’s Christmas, Eve
Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m.
Original film! Multiplatinum singer LeAnn Rimes makes her Hallmark Channel debut as Eve, an interim school superintendent whose necessary cost-cutting measures threaten the music department of her childhood school. The two-time Grammy winner also serves as an executive producer on the project and is proud to highlight the love of a blended family, and the importance of music in the schools. She shares, “Academically, kids do so much better when music and art are in the schools.” Rimes has also written and will perform three original songs for the film.
SUNDAY, NOV. 11
TCM Veterans Day Guest Programmers
TCM, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
On Veterans Day, Turner Classic Movies offers a day of films programmed and hosted by six veterans from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy. The veterans join host Ben Mankiewicz to discuss their military experiences as well as introduce the films they selected that have been meaningful to them (and which are not necessarily military-themed). The event kicks off with 1961’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Can-Am 500
NBC, 12:30 p.m.
The Cup Series playoffs finish the Round of 8 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, setting the stage for next week’s finale. Following Sunday’s race, four drivers will be eligible for the championship. Will 2017 winner Martin Truex Jr. be among them?
Chandler Christmas Getaway
UP TV, 5 p.m.
Original film! It’s the fifth installment of the Chandler family’s adventures! When December’s weather turns unseasonably warm, the Chandlers (Malinda Williams, Victoria Rowell, Gregory Alan Williams and DeEtta West) head to a cabin for wintry fun. But when old feuds awaken and new feuds arise, the Chandlers must pull themselves together to have a happy holiday.
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
ABC, 6 p.m.
The seven remaining celebrity kids have each been tasked with choosing the song they will dance to. While some of the songs chosen were favorites of the celebrity kids, others held some kind of special meaning to them.
Christmas in Love
Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m.
Original film! A small-town crafter (Brooke D’Orsay) who works in a bakery clashes with the company’s new CEO (Daniel Lissing) and teaches him that the secret ingredient in their famous Christmas Kringle is the bakery’s local employees. Mary-Margaret Humes also stars.
Seduced by My Neighbor
Lifetime, 6 p.m.
Original film! Single mom Sarah moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who tries to prove that he’s the best man to protect her — even if he has to create the danger himself. This “woman in peril” thriller stars Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John, Sierra McCormick and Beth Broderick.
Outlander: “Do No Harm”
Starz, 6 p.m.
Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) visit his aunt Jocasta (singer and actress Maria Doyle Kennedy) at her plantation, River Run. When tragedy strikes at the plantation, Jamie and Claire find themselves caught between what’s right and the law of the land, facing an impossible decision.
God Friended Me: “The Prodigal Son”
CBS, 6:30 p.m.
In the new episode “The Prodigal Son,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is forced to confront family secrets when the God Account points him toward his uncle (guest star Malik Yoba).
20/20: “Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey With Robin Roberts”
ABC, 7 p.m.
Robin Roberts talks to former first lady Michelle Obama about her journey from Chicago’s South Side to the White House, as well as her new book, “Becoming.”
The Walking Dead: “Who Are You Now?”
AMC, 7 p.m.
The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community's walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.
Charmed: “Other Women”
The CW, 7 p.m.
Mel (Melonie Diaz) is worried about Niko’s (Ellen Tamaki) safety. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) notices that Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is upset about her situation with Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain), but they discover that things might not be exactly what they seem.
E! People’s Choice Awards
E!, 7 p.m. live
This year’s awards ceremony, which celebrates all forms of entertainment, has expanded to include 13 new categories including the Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Game Changer of 2018, Revival Show of 2018, Beauty Influencer of 2018 and more. Winners are selected entirely by fans.
A Veteran’s Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Original film! Eloise Mumford stars as a decorated veteran who has recently returned home after serving two military tours in Afghanistan and has been separated from her beloved K-9 search and rescue partner. When she finds herself stranded in a small town shortly before Christmas, the local judge (Sean Faris) offers her a place to stay and shows her everything she has been missing.
Inside North Korea’s Dynasty
National Geographic, 7 p.m.
This four-episode documentary — airing over two consecutive Mondays — reveals an eye-opening look into North Korea’s secretive Kim dynasty. The premiere episode, “Kingdom of the Kims,” takes viewers back to 1912 when Kim Il Sung was born under an omen of greatness. He rose from a minor guerilla fighter to take control of a country desperate for leadership. The second episode, “The Son of God,” tracks the decline of Kim Il Sung and the rise of his son, Kim Jong Il.
Gun Trucks of Vietnam
Smithsonian Channel, 7 p.m.
This special reveals the incredible story of the U.S. Army gun truckers, who were tasked with leading and protecting supply convoys that were the lifeblood of U.S. Army camps spread throughout Vietnam. Assigned trucks that were unsuitable for combat, these innovative soldiers scavenged parts and weapons to turn their vehicles into effective war machines.
The Last Ship: “Commitment”
TNT, 7 p.m.
Series finale! The final mission for Navy Admiral Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and his crew on the USS Nathan James: Topple an unstable Latin American dictator (Maurice Compte)!
NCIS: Los Angeles: “One of Us”
CBS, 7:30 p.m.
Recurring guest star Bar Paly returns as Anna Kolcheck in the new episode “One of Us,” in which the NCIS team partners with the State Department after the murder of an arms dealer is connected to a series of crimes seemingly executed by someone with elite special forces training.
Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts
ABC, 8 p.m.
Robin Roberts celebrates a decade of CMA specials ahead of Wednesday’s CMA Awards. The special will include new interviews and updates from ten years of memorable country music stars.
Kidding
Showtime, 8 p.m.
Season finale! Jim Carrey wraps up his role as Mr. Pickles — a kind man in a cruel world facing a slow leak of sanity — for the first season. The series has been renewed for a second season.
Madam Secretary: “Eyjafjallajökull”
CBS, 8:30 p.m.
The title of this new installment “Eyjafjallajökull” gets its name from an Icelandic volcano that turns out to have a big impact on international diplomacy in the episode. When the volcano erupts, Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is stranded at an airport in Ireland with the Turkish foreign minister, and she tries to broker a deal with him to save the lives of thousands of Syrian refugees.
Sally4Ever
HBO, 8:30 p.m.
New series! This comedy from Julia Davis (the U.K. version of “Camping”) follows the life of Sally (Catherine Shepherd), a soon-to-be-promoted marketer who, for 10 years, has lived a comfortable and dull suburban life with David (Alex Macqueen). But on the night he asks her to marry him, Sally has a crisis and embarks on a wild affair with Emma (Davis), a seductive actress, singer, musician, poet and author. Before Sally knows it, Emma has moved in and rearranged the furniture — and Sally’s life.
MONDAY, NOV. 12
“Harry Potter” Wizarding Week Marathon
Syfy, 5:30 p.m.
Beginning Monday and continuing at various times through Nov. 18, enjoy extended versions of all eight Harry Potter movies.
Welcome to the Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Barbershop”
CBS, 6 p.m.
In the new episode “Welcome to the Barbershop,” Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is not thrilled when Dave (Max Greenfield) drops by Calvin’s longtime barbershop and is quickly embraced by its owner and patrons.
Arrow: “The Demon”
The CW, 6 p.m.
Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) learns something new about Oliver (Stephen Amell) that shocks her. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) works with an unlikely ally.
The Price of Everything
HBO, 6 p.m.
This documentary examines the thrill and anxiety associated with pricing and purchasing contemporary art, exploring the vagaries of an exploding market that’s often driven by subjective opinions of what is “hot” and valuable. This film takes a deep dive into the world of high-end collectors, dealers, curators, auctioneers and artists.
The Voice: “Live Playoffs Top 24”
NBC, 6 p.m. live
The remaining artists perform in front of the coaches for their chance at a spot in the Top 13. During the first night of the playoffs, the Top 24 all perform live. “Fifth Coach” Kelsea Ballerini makes an appearance.
China From Above
Smithsonian Channel, 6 p.m.
This two-part series, airing Nov. 12 and next Monday, is an epic journey revealing the secrets and patterns of life in traditional and modern China. A combination of innovative aerial photography and on-the-ground human stories reveals China as a land of ancient monuments and customs, astonishing landscapes, and megacities.
Happy Together: “How Jake and Claire Met”
CBS, 6:30 p.m.
Flashback! The sitcom reveals how suburban couple Claire and Jake (Amber Stevens West and Damon Wayans Jr.) met as college students. Jake being Jake, he naturally adds a few embellishments as he recounts the story to their house guest, Cooper (Felix Mallard).
Magnum P.I.: “Die He Said”
CBS, 7 p.m.
A man dying of lymphoma hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to find his estranged, bone-marrow-compatible brother in the new episode “Die He Said.”
MARS: “We Are Not Alone”
National Geographic, 7 p.m.
Season premiere! In the season’s first episode, the scientists at the Olympus Town settlement prepare for the arrival of a skilled group of astronauts who are funded by a for-profit corporation and are on a mission to extract natural resources from the red planet. Jeff Hephner joins the cast as the group’s leader and points out that his capitalism-minded character shouldn’t automatically be seen as a villain, just as not all scientists are virtuous heroes.
The Good Doctor: “Hubert”
ABC, 8 p.m.
Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) must contend with two brothers who are bargaining over life and death. Dr. Brown’s (Antonia Thomas) friend who is dying of cancer asks her for something she doesn’t think she can give her, and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) is dealing with the effects of his treatment.
Bull: “But for the Grace”
CBS, 8 p.m.
In the new episode “But for the Grace,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) takes on a client who was poorly advised by his public defender to plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and is now facing felony manslaughter after the victim dies.
Explorer: “The Mouth of Hell”
National Geographic, 8 p.m.
Season premiere! The acclaimed documentary series returns with new host Phil Keoghan taking on an explosive story. He travels to Nicaragua to check out one of the country’s 19 active volcanoes — which could blow at any moment. In another segment, Tanzanian bikers deliver solar panels to remote areas with the help of a Silicon Valley tech whiz.
Manifest: “S.N.A.F.U.”
NBC, 8 p.m.
With the detained passengers secretly moved and subjected to painful experimentation — and Cal’s (Jack Messina) health directly linked to them — Ben (Josh Dallas) takes advantage of an old friend to find out where the passengers were taken. Meanwhile, a mysterious new version of the calling pulls Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) into a murder investigation that has deep personal ramifications for her.
Independent Lens: “The Cleaners”
PBS, 8 p.m.
Meet the Filipino workers who comb through thousands of online images — particularly on Facebook and YouTube — to monitor and delete offensive, pornographic and incendiary posts.
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
National Geographic, 9 p.m.
Season premiere! Cosmic superstar Neil deGrasse Tyson returns for a fourth season of his science-based talk show. This season, his guests include the late Anthony Bourdain; authors George R.R. Martin and Patricia Cornwell; former Vice President Al Gore; podcaster Joe Rogan; performer Weird Al Yankovic; engineer and science educator Bill Nye; news anchor Dan Rather; and actors Jack Black, Jeff Goldblum, James Marsden and Anna Deavere Smith. Tyson also travels to the Arctic Circle in Greenland to tour the facilities of one of the Air Force’s most critical military bases, Thule Air Base.
