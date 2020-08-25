SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service will be offering several Drive-thru Flu Clinics in the days ahead and are seeking volunteers to help with clinics and emergency preparedness exercises.
Drive-through clinics are an easy, convenient way to get vaccinated for the flu while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
Two of the three clinics will be conducted at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot, 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs. The first will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 with another one from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
In Green River, a drive-through clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Golden Hour Senior Center parking lot.
Once they're available, flu forms will be located on the District Board of Health website: sweet.wy.us or the Sweetwater County Public Health Facebook page. Forms will also be available at the clinics.
The cost is $25 for the quadrivalent flu vaccine. Community Nursing can bill insurance. Insurances accepted include: Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and UMR United Healthcare.
Volunteers are needed to help with the Drive-thru Flu Clinics as well as office immunization clinics and emergency preparedness exercises. Anyone interested in volunteering or needing questions answered about the flu clinics can contact Ronda Zancanella at 307-922-5390.