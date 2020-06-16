The goat is tied to a stake with a rope 10 feet in length. The competitor is on horseback and barrels towards the goat and there is a starting line 100 feet from the goat where the timer is set up.
The contestant must be mounted and ride from the starting line to the goat, dismount, throw the goat by hand and tie any three legs together with a leather thong or pigging string. If the goat is down when the roper reaches it, the goat must be elevated by the roper so that at least three legs extend directly underneath before being thrown. Time is called when the roper stands back with hands raised. The judge will then wait six seconds to determine if the goat is securely tied.