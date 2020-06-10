Back in the day, the event went by the name of bulldogging. Not that the name really described the event, because steer wrestling is more what the whole thing is really about.
You have a large horned steer break out of a chute, with a “hazer” on one side and the wrestler on the other. The hazer tries to keep the steer from breaking to the right while the wrestler rides up on the left and literally leaps from his horse, grabbing the steer by the horns and then has to stop the steer and wrestle him to the ground and turn him over.
The cowboy with the fastest time wins the event. Of course there are penalties if you break the barrier in front of the wrestler, often times called a speeding ticket and it sometimes will take more than a few seconds to get the steer to cooperate and roll over like a good steer should. The cowboy may even have to resort to grabbing steer by the jaw and using whatever leverage is available to accomplish his task.
A good time is usually below five seconds, and there is a time limit of 30 seconds to get the steer rolled over. If the steer gets away, the cowboy gets no time and the same is true if the cowboy misses the steer coming out of the chute. It really is not nearly as easy as it sounds and this is truly one of the rough stock events in rodeo.