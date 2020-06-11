A cowboy may use two loops, if and only if both ropes are carried. Catch as catch can is the general rule in tie down roping.
Cowboy must dismount, go down the rope, catch and throw the calf by hand and cross and tie any three feet. If the calf is down when the cowboy reaches it, he must allow the calf to get up and then throw him. If the roper’s hand is on calf when the calf falls, the calf is considered thrown by hand. Tie must hold for at least six seconds after the roper calls for time, and slacks the rope. There will be a ten second fine for breaking the barrier at the start of the run.
Fastest time shall be declared the winner after any and all fines are assessed. If the calf should break free after being tied, the roper shall receive no time for the run.