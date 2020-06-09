Riding of the bull is to be done with one hand and a loose rope, with bell attached. Bull is to be ridden for eight seconds to justify a qualified ride. Rider will be disqualified for being bucked off or touching the animal with his free hand.
A reined soft leather glove is worn on the hand the ride uses to grasp the bull rope. Only the squeeze of his hand on the handhold and the wrap of the rope’s tail hold him to the bull rope. The bull rider’s chaps, perhaps more than in any other event, afford protection against scrapes, stomps and bruises. His dull roweled spurs complete his equipment list.
Each of two judges shall score the bull from 1-25 and also the rider from 1-25 for a total possible score of 100. The rider, unlike in the other rough stock events, is not required to spur the bull during the ride, but his score will be higher if he does. A key to a high score will be the motion of the free hand which is key to the balance of the rider in this ballet that is being performed on the bull’s back.