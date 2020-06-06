TEAM ROPING RULES AND REGULATIONS
Teams may be composed of two cowboys, two cowgirls or one cowboy and one cowgirl. In dally team roping, the ropes are loose from the saddle horns, and after making the catch, the ropers must take a wrap around the saddle horn.
The two ropers will be on either side of the steer, one roper designated and the “header” and the other as the “heeler.” The object is for the header to get a loop around the steer’s head or horns and once turned, for the heeler to lasso both hind legs at the same time. Failure to get both legs or a single horn will result in a five second penalty added onto the overall time.
There is a barrier that both ropers must not break as the steer breaks out of the chute and the chase is on.
The timer will stop once both loops have been thrown and the steer is stretched out. The fastest time wins the event.
It is generally considered that a time of less that 10 seconds is good enough to win most team roping events.