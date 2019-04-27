SALMON – One day after the Firth Cougars saw a 14-game winning streak and a three-game shutout streak come to an end, they were right back at it in a conference match-up against the Salmon Savages.
Back on April 12, the Cougars downed Salmon 18-0 as part of a four-game stretch where they shutout four straight opponents.
On Friday, the Cougars started a new streak of shutouts with another blanking of an opponent as they sent the Savages packing with an 11-0 blanking on the Savages’ home field.
This time it was young sophomore Trevor Gemar who did the damage from the mound with a sterling one-hitter, the Cougars’ ninth shutout of the year in 19 games.
Gemar, along with seniors Kai Park, Grayson Nelson, and the team’s ace, Ben Park, have been impressive this year, but none have been any more impressive than what Gemar was able to do on Friday afternoon.
At a time when the team may have been a bit subdued following a loss to conference rival Challis-Mackay, Gemar was able to right the ship with his performance from the mound.
Gemar was able to strike out eight Savages in the six-inning contest, controlling the strike zone throughout the game. He was in command of his pitches, throwing 14 first strikes to the batters and only allowing a single hit in the game.
His team backed up his efforts with solid defense as they did not commit an error and they combined to get 10 hits in the contest, led by the three hits from freshman sensation leftfielder Nate Park.
The Cougars also got two hits each from Kimball Williams and Kai Park.
As far as scoring, Nate Park was the big bat in the lineup on Friday as he was able to drive in four of the Cougars’ 10 runs. He had support from Ben Park with a pair of runs batted in and Kimball Williams also had a run batted in during the contest. The Cougars were patient at the plate with a number of walks that all seemed to produce runs as well.
The story of the game may have been the defense. If there is one flaw in the Cougars this season, it has been when they seem to lose focus and make mistakes during a game. There was none of that in this game as the Cougars were in tune and on top of things from the first pitch on.
Next up for the Cougars will be the district tournament, which Firth is hosting beginning on Tuesday.
The schedule for the tournament has not been announced yet, so pairings and times will not be available until the bracketing and days and times and pairings become available on Monday.
The Chronicle will be your number one source for information regarding game scores and results for all of the baseball action in the area once the brackets for all of the tournament action are released.