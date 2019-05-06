A sea lion tosses a partially eaten salmon in the Columbia River near Bonneville Dam, where six more sea lions were trapped earlier in the day with one to be euthanized, in North Bonneville, Wash., in 2010. Federal authorities have started killing more California sea lions preying on imperiled salmon in the Columbia River below a hydroelectric project on the Oregon-Washington border. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday, May 3, 2019, made public reduced criteria for removing sea lions at Bonneville Dam 146 river miles from the Pacific Ocean.