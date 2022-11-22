The Salvation Army and Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA), partners in helping those in need, held its annual Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff for the 2022 donation season. On Tuesday, organizers with the Salvation Army and SEICAA stood together in front of the SEICAA office to announce the new donation season.

“It’s very significant because it helps to give awareness to the community in order to allow them to know the needs of the community,” said John Birks, Captain of the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls. “There's people that are in desperate need.”


