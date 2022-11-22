The Salvation Army and Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA), partners in helping those in need, held its annual Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff for the 2022 donation season. On Tuesday, organizers with the Salvation Army and SEICAA stood together in front of the SEICAA office to announce the new donation season.
“It’s very significant because it helps to give awareness to the community in order to allow them to know the needs of the community,” said John Birks, Captain of the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls. “There's people that are in desperate need.”
The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to give their time and ring the bells to raise money for its humanitarian efforts. Volunteers ring the bells from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“In all of the counties across Idaho, there's just never enough volunteers to fill all those days,” Hebdon said. They keep the kettles operating everyday of the week, besides Sundays. “We don't have the kettles operating during that time, but that's a lot of hours to fill.”
“There's plenty of opportunity out there for people to do it on the weekends or after work. For those retired, I take my grandkids and we volunteer to ring bells as a family tradition. And that's really fun for the kids. They ask me every year, ‘when are we going to do it, Grandma?’ So that's really fun for us,” Hebdon said.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll has been volunteering to ring the bells for about four years and when his grandchildren were younger they would come with him.
“People just seem to get a smile on their face when they see the red kettle with somebody standing out there, sometimes in the very cold weather, ringing that bell,” Carroll said. “Sometimes you get a handful of change and sometimes (more). I had one guy who put a $50 bill.” Carroll said the man who donated the fifty dollar bill said that he was pleased to do it because of the years his family had to rely on the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army’s efforts vary across different areas, but they broadly include rent and utility assistance, transportation and food. Birks said that most of its locations will have a food pantry of some sort
Birks said that it, “really depends upon the community that the Salvation Army serves to find out the needs of the community and then doing our best with the funds that we have to help support that community.”
In Bingham County, the funds collected stay in the county.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact that we do so well in our county and that we're so supported by our community, and that's because of the Salvation Army's reputation, SEICAA’s reputation,” said Traci Hebdon, the SEICAA County Coordinator for Bingham County.
Hebdon said that the people who receive that aid are income qualified, “So you can be sure that it's people that really are in need of help.”
In ______, there are six different kettles at five locations. The locations are Walmart, Ridley’s, Kessler’s, Cal Ranch and Walgreens.
Hebdon also pointed out that with many charities people who donate don’t know how much is actually going to people in need, and she said that the Salvation Army only retains 10%, so $.90 of every dollar goes out. She said that the money that stays goes to salaries and administrative fees needed to run the group.
“I take a lot of pride in that because a lot of people don't know how much of each dollar they donate goes to actually helping, and that's a pretty high amount. 90% not for profit,” Hebdon said.
In Bingham County last year, the red kettle campaign raised $18,735 of its $20,000 per season goal, and even in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, she said they came really close to hitting that goal. When they added up extra donations the organization raided just over $19,000.
If people are interested in volunteering their time to help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals, people can go to _______.
