Sandcreek Commons is one of the area’s newest and most prominent shopping centers to pop up in Eastern Idaho recent years. Owned by Ball Ventures and Woodbury Corporation, Sandcreek Commons is a 330,000-square-foot shopping center on 40 acres of land along Hitt Road.
Ball Ventures Chief Development Officer Eric Isom often has locals tell him it feels like Sandcreek Commons “took off all at once.” The shopping center has become a powerhouse in the area’s commercial sector over the last two years. Ball Ventures announced the coming of seven new businesses in 2020 alone.
However, Sandcreek Commons has been more than a decade in the making. The Woodbury Corporation originally owned the property, but Ball Ventures bought into it in 2007.
“We started putting plans in place for a retail center. We started planning, laying things out, figuring out where the buildings would be located, trying to determine what the market needed, trying to decide who the best tenants would be. A lot goes into something like this,” Isom said.
Because the property sits on the border of Ammon and Idaho Falls, its construction involved a lot of coordination with both cities.
“We all had to work together to make it happen, but I think everybody saw the benefit of this for everyone,” Isom said.
According to Isom, the benefits of Sandcreek Commons to the community has been the creation of more jobs, tax base expansion, a new point-of-access road paid for by the developers and the donation of 2.2 acres of land behind it to the city that can be turned into a park. It also makes shopping and dining more accessible.
“Our residents are used to going out of town for things. They’re used to going to Boise or Salt Lake for shopping. The more things like this we can build in the community, the more we keep those dollars local,” Isom said.
Today, there are 24 businesses at Sandcreek Commons. The “retail anchors,” the businesses that keep people returning to the shopping center, are Broulim’s Fresh Foods, Cabela’s and Hobby Lobby, according to Ball Ventures. Other businesses include Costa Vida, Blaze Pizza, D.L. Evans Bank, Starbucks, Zions Bank, Wendy’s, Mountain America Credit Union, Kneaders, Bakery & Cafe, 7 Nail Spa, Bill’s Bike & Run, Crumbl Cookies, Lunchbox Wax, Orange Theory Fitness and Verizon Wireless.
The newest businesses to come to Sandcreek Commons in 2020 are Puerto Vallarta, Firehouse Subs, Starbucks and Zagg. In 2021, Petco, America’s Best and Mo’Bettah’s will join the commercial center.
“We continue to grow. We continue to have deals in the works. … There’s still a fair amount of land there that we can continue to build on, so we’ll continue to see growth for the next several years,” Isom said.