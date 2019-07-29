For thousands of college graduates in Idaho, making student loan payments will soon be a reality. A payment that can feel like a huge financial burden.
Borrowers on average owe over $28,000, according to the Institute for College Access and Success. Because student loan debt is so common, scammers use this as an opportunity to take advantage of borrowers. Summer is an especially busy season for this type of scam, and BBB sees a spike in reports.
According to YouMail, a company that helps block robocalls; says that billions of robocalls are made a month to people in the United States and student loan scam calls are on the of top of their list. The Better Business Bureau reports this scam starts as a phone call, email or letter to the student that claims their company can alleviate all student loan debt for a fee. They also claim to have helped other student loan holders; however, student loans can only be forgiven under very specific circumstances, which aren’t fast or easy. Instead of helping, they take your fee and disappear.
As the expression goes, “if it is too good to be true, it probably is.” And sadly, we receive countless complaints from victims every year on our Scam Tracker. The student loan debt relief industry is known for making big promises that are short on delivering, and many of them charge a service fee for something you could have done by yourself at no cost.
While organizations are trying to combat these calls like the FTC who filed cases against 11 student loan debt relief companies accused of bilking consumers out of more than $148 million through marketing ploys and unmet expectations. Student loan and debt relief companies accused of exploiting borrowers are successful because the “student debt crisis” continues to grow said Persis Yu, a staff attorney, and director of the Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project at the National Consumer Law Center.
The best thing new borrowers or those who have been paying their debt for years should know when you get robocalls is this:
- Never pay upfront fees. Avoid deceptive phrases like, “We do the work for a fee.” Real lenders will take a percentage once their service is complete and will never demand a fee upfront.
- Do your research and ask questions. Check to see how long the company or lender has been in business and ask questions. Does the lender appear to be well-established are you feeling high pressure?
- Know your options. If you are having trouble paying back your student loans, contact your lender directly to discuss ways to make it easier to repay your debt. Options may include making lower payments or suspending loan repayments for a while. The type of student loan you have and the type of lender (government or private) will impact the kinds of options available to you.
For more information on avoiding student loan scams go to bbb.org or if you have been a victim of a student loan scam you can share your story on bbb.org/scamtracker.