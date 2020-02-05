A Rexburg storage unit that rented space to Lori Vallow Daybell is now working with Rexburg police in searching for Daybell’s two missing children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J. Vallow, 7.
Self Storage Plus issued a press release on its Facebook page Tuesday night detailing its efforts.
“Self Storage Plus is working with local authorities who are investigating this matter, and so as not to jeopardize their investigation, will not be providing any further information at this time,” it stated.
The company said it hopes for the speedy recovery of the Vallow children.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those people who have been affected by this tragedy,” it said.
Tylee and J.J. went missing in September and haven’t been seen since. Their mother, Lori, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were recently located in Hawaii. The children were not with them, and Lori failed to return the children to Rexburg authorities last week. In the meantime, J.J.’s grandmother Kay Woodcock has filed for custody of J.J. once he returns. While Kay has no legal right to Tylee, she would willingly help her as well.
It was Woodcock and her husband, Larry, who helped start the investigation into the missing children after not hearing from the youth for several weeks. Last fall, they asked Rexburg Police to do a welfare check on the children. When officers asked Lori Vallow where J.J. was, she told them he was in Arizona with a family member. When that proved to be false, police returned with a search warrant and found Lori and Chad had fled. The couple married about two weeks after Chad’s first wife, Tammy, died. Her death has now been deemed suspicious, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting an autopsy report on Tammy's death.
The story has garnered national attention with the Woodcocks appearing on national news programs on a regular basis. Their hope is that by doing so, Tylee and J.J. will be found.
Self Storage Plus urged residents to call the Rexburg Police if they had any information on the children at 208-359-3008.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Standard Journal