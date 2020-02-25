SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
Remember: Pinochle is held most Wednesdays after the meal. Everyone is welcome.
February 26
BIRTHDAY DINNER
Foot Clinic 9:00 – 11:30
Chicken Fried Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Beets
Citrus Salad
Bran Roll
Cheesecake
ASH WEDNESDAY
Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Gingersnaps — $4.50 dz
February 27
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
February 28
BINGO
Chicken Enchilada
Carrot & Celery Sticks
Ambrosia Salad
Gingersnap
March 3 Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
Art Exhibit-Pocatello 5:00 pm
March 4
Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30
BBQ Pork
Au Gratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Caramel Apple Salad Bran Roll
Cake
Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Blonde Brownies — $4.50 dz
March 5
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
March 6
BINGO Chicken Alfredo
Coleslaw
Fruit
Garlic Breadstick
Blonde Brownie
Circuit Breaker
Art Class 10:00 am
March 10
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 – 12:00
March 11
Justus Band
Turkey Roast
Potatoes w/Gravy
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Fruit
Oatmeal Roll
Pumpkin Cranberry Bar
Trip to the Collectors Museum -Leave the Center 1:30 pm
Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Sugar Cookies w/Sprinkles — $4.50 dz
March 12
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
March 13
Board Meeting
BINGO
Irish Beef Stew
Celery & Carrot Sticks
Jell-O w/Fruit
Homemade Bread
Sugar Cookie w/Sprinkles
Circuit Breaker
Art Class 10:00 am
Trip to Elk Refuge 9:00 am
March 17
Fit & Fall Proof Class 11:15-12:00
March 18
Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30
Oven Fried Chicken
Heavenly Hash-browns
Broccoli
Mixed Fruit
Roll
Creamy Rice Pudding
AARP Tax Preparation
Start bringing your donations for the clothing exchange!
Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Lemon Bars — $4.50 dz
March 19
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
March 20
BINGO
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links
Hash-brown Pattie
Cucumber Cilantro Salad
Fresh Fruit
Lemon Bar
Circuit Breaker
Art Class 10:00 am
March 24
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
March 25
BIRTHDAY DINNER
Foot Care Clinic 9:00 – 11:30
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Mixed Vegetables
Ambrosia Salad
Homemade Bread
Pudding Dessert
Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Chocolate Chip Cookies — $4.50 dz
March 26
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
March 27
BINGO
Taco Salad w/Tortilla Strips
Mandarin Oranges
Mexican Cornbread
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Art Class 10:00 am
Last Day to Donate Clothes for Exchange
March 30
Book Club 2:00 pm
March 31
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
February 26
9:00 AARP Drivers Safety
9:00 Chair Volleyball
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
12:30 Bridge
Roast Beef Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
February 27
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep
BBQ Ribs Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
February 28
9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
February 29
8:30 Zumba
March 2
9:00 Haircuts
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chili Burger Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 3
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
11:30 Matt Harmon (music)
12:30 Line Dancing Lesson
1:00 Hand & Foot
5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
Pork Chops Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 4
9:00 Chair Volleyball
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
11:00 Harmoneers (music)
12:30 Bridge
Chicken & Dumplings Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 5
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep
Lasagna Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 6
9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
March 7
8:00 Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Sponsored by the Elks Club
March 9
9:00 Haircuts
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Pot Pie Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 10
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Brower Camp
12:30 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
5:30 Night Bingo
(Bring a snack to share)
Meatball Casserole Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 11
9:00 Chair Volleyball
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
11:45 Julie from U of I
12:00 Four C’s (music)
12:30 Bridge
6:00 Homemakers
BBQ Pork Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 12
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep
Chicken Noodle Soup
Buffet/Salad Bar
March 13
9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
March 14
8:30 Zumba
5:00 Gold Prospectors
March 16
8:00 CFSP Boxes
9:00 Haircuts
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Soup/Salad Bar
March 17
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:30 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
Shepherd’s Pie
Soup/Salad Bar
St. Patrick’s Day!
March 18
9:00 Chair Volleyball
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
11:00 Harmoneers (music)
12:00 Mayor’s Meeting
12:30 Bridge
Vegetable Beef Soup
Buffet/Salad Bar
March 19
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep
Grilled Ham Sandwich
Soup/Salad Bar
March 20
9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11 -12:30 Food Distribution
March 21
8:30 Zumba
March 23
9:00 Haircuts
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Beef & Noodle Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 24
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Soroptimists
12:30 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
5:30 Alliance Sponsored Night Bingo
(Bring a snack to share)
Chicken Fried Rice Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 25
9:00 Chair Volleyball
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
12:30 Bridge
Pork Loin Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 26
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep
Goulash Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 27
9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
March 28
8:30 Zumba
March 30
9:00 Haircuts
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Creamy Chicken Rice
Soup/Salad Bar