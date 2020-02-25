SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

Remember: Pinochle is held most Wednesdays after the meal. Everyone is welcome.

February 26

BIRTHDAY DINNER

Foot Clinic 9:00 – 11:30

Chicken Fried Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Beets

Citrus Salad

Bran Roll

Cheesecake

ASH WEDNESDAY

Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Gingersnaps — $4.50 dz

February 27

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

February 28

BINGO

Chicken Enchilada

Carrot & Celery Sticks

Ambrosia Salad

Gingersnap

March 3 Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

Art Exhibit-Pocatello 5:00 pm

March 4

Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30

BBQ Pork

Au Gratin Potatoes

Green Beans

Caramel Apple Salad Bran Roll

Cake

Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Blonde Brownies — $4.50 dz

March 5

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

March 6

BINGO Chicken Alfredo

Coleslaw

Fruit

Garlic Breadstick

Blonde Brownie

Circuit Breaker

Art Class 10:00 am

March 10

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 – 12:00

March 11

Justus Band

Turkey Roast

Potatoes w/Gravy

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Fruit

Oatmeal Roll

Pumpkin Cranberry Bar

Trip to the Collectors Museum -Leave the Center 1:30 pm

Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Sugar Cookies w/Sprinkles — $4.50 dz

March 12

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

March 13

Board Meeting

BINGO

Irish Beef Stew

Celery & Carrot Sticks

Jell-O w/Fruit

Homemade Bread

Sugar Cookie w/Sprinkles

Circuit Breaker

Art Class 10:00 am

Trip to Elk Refuge 9:00 am

March 17

Fit & Fall Proof Class 11:15-12:00

March 18

Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30

Oven Fried Chicken

Heavenly Hash-browns

Broccoli

Mixed Fruit

Roll

Creamy Rice Pudding

AARP Tax Preparation

Start bringing your donations for the clothing exchange!

Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Lemon Bars — $4.50 dz

March 19

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

March 20

BINGO

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Sausage Links

Hash-brown Pattie

Cucumber Cilantro Salad

Fresh Fruit

Lemon Bar

Circuit Breaker

Art Class 10:00 am

March 24

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

March 25

BIRTHDAY DINNER

Foot Care Clinic 9:00 – 11:30

Salisbury Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Mixed Vegetables

Ambrosia Salad

Homemade Bread

Pudding Dessert

Order from the Bakery for Friday pickup — Chocolate Chip Cookies — $4.50 dz

March 26

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

March 27

BINGO

Taco Salad w/Tortilla Strips

Mandarin Oranges

Mexican Cornbread

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Art Class 10:00 am

Last Day to Donate Clothes for Exchange

March 30

Book Club 2:00 pm

March 31

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

February 26

9:00 AARP Drivers Safety

9:00 Chair Volleyball

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

12:30 Bridge

Roast Beef Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

February 27

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep

BBQ Ribs Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

February 28

9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

February 29

8:30 Zumba

March 2

9:00 Haircuts

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chili Burger Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 3

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

11:30 Matt Harmon (music)

12:30 Line Dancing Lesson

1:00 Hand & Foot

5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

Pork Chops Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 4

9:00 Chair Volleyball

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

11:00 Harmoneers (music)

12:30 Bridge

Chicken & Dumplings Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 5

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep

Lasagna Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 6

9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

March 7

8:00 Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Sponsored by the Elks Club

March 9

9:00 Haircuts

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Pot Pie Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 10

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Brower Camp

12:30 Line Dancing

1:00 Hand & Foot

5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

5:30 Night Bingo

(Bring a snack to share)

Meatball Casserole Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 11

9:00 Chair Volleyball

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

11:45 Julie from U of I

12:00 Four C’s (music)

12:30 Bridge

6:00 Homemakers

BBQ Pork Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 12

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep

Chicken Noodle Soup

Buffet/Salad Bar

March 13

9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

March 14

8:30 Zumba

5:00 Gold Prospectors

March 16

8:00 CFSP Boxes

9:00 Haircuts

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Soup/Salad Bar

March 17

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:30 Line Dancing

1:00 Hand & Foot

5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

Shepherd’s Pie

Soup/Salad Bar

St. Patrick’s Day!

March 18

9:00 Chair Volleyball

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

11:00 Harmoneers (music)

12:00 Mayor’s Meeting

12:30 Bridge

Vegetable Beef Soup

Buffet/Salad Bar

March 19

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep

Grilled Ham Sandwich

Soup/Salad Bar

March 20

9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11 -12:30 Food Distribution

March 21

8:30 Zumba

March 23

9:00 Haircuts

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Beef & Noodle Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 24

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Soroptimists

12:30 Line Dancing

1:00 Hand & Foot

5:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

5:30 Alliance Sponsored Night Bingo

(Bring a snack to share)

Chicken Fried Rice Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 25

9:00 Chair Volleyball

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

12:30 Bridge

Pork Loin Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 26

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep

Goulash Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 27

9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

March 28

8:30 Zumba

March 30

9:00 Haircuts

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Creamy Chicken Rice

Soup/Salad Bar