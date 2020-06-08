SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

June 10

Turkey

Potatoes w/Gravy

Peas & Carrots

Strawberries

Oatmeal Roll

Pie

June 12

Navajo Taco with fry bread

Taco meat, lettuce, beans,

Tomato, & cheese

Fresh Melon

Seven Layer Bar

June 17

Meatball Sub

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Fruit

Roll

Bread Pudding

June 19

Chicken Pot Pie

Cucumber Cilantro Salad

Jell-O w/Fruit

Homemade Bread

Lemon Crinkle Cookie

June 24

Chicken Fried Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Green Beans

Waldorf Salad

Roll

Cake

June 26

BBQ Pulled Pork

Coleslaw

Potato Wedges

Applesauce

Cornbread

White Choc./Cranberry Cookie

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

We are taking orders for curbside pickup. Orders can be made by calling (208) 785-4714 and then be picked up between 12-12:30 Monday through Thursday and Friday breakfast between 9-9:30 a.m.

June 9

Ham with Au Gratin Potatoes

June 10

Lasagna

June 11

Chicken Sandwich

June 12

11-12:30 Food Distribution

Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with biscuits and gravy

June 15

Tator Tot Casserole

June 16

Chicken Pasta Bake

June 17

Salisbury Steak

June 18

BBQ Pork

June 19

11-12:30 Food Distribution

Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with pancakes

June 22

Ham & Swiss on a Bun

June 23

Pork Loin

June 24

Crispy Chicken Breast

June 25

Cheese Burger

June 26

11-12:30 Food Distribution

Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with hash brown casserole

June 29

Chicken Pot Pie

June 30

Pork Chops