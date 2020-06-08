SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
June 10
Turkey
Potatoes w/Gravy
Peas & Carrots
Strawberries
Oatmeal Roll
Pie
June 12
Navajo Taco with fry bread
Taco meat, lettuce, beans,
Tomato, & cheese
Fresh Melon
Seven Layer Bar
June 17
Meatball Sub
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Fruit
Roll
Bread Pudding
June 19
Chicken Pot Pie
Cucumber Cilantro Salad
Jell-O w/Fruit
Homemade Bread
Lemon Crinkle Cookie
June 24
Chicken Fried Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Waldorf Salad
Roll
Cake
June 26
BBQ Pulled Pork
Coleslaw
Potato Wedges
Applesauce
Cornbread
White Choc./Cranberry Cookie
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
We are taking orders for curbside pickup. Orders can be made by calling (208) 785-4714 and then be picked up between 12-12:30 Monday through Thursday and Friday breakfast between 9-9:30 a.m.
June 9
Ham with Au Gratin Potatoes
June 10
Lasagna
June 11
Chicken Sandwich
June 12
11-12:30 Food Distribution
Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with biscuits and gravy
June 15
Tator Tot Casserole
June 16
Chicken Pasta Bake
June 17
Salisbury Steak
June 18
BBQ Pork
June 19
11-12:30 Food Distribution
Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with pancakes
June 22
Ham & Swiss on a Bun
June 23
Pork Loin
June 24
Crispy Chicken Breast
June 25
Cheese Burger
June 26
11-12:30 Food Distribution
Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with hash brown casserole
June 29
Chicken Pot Pie
June 30
Pork Chops