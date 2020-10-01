SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

October 2

Chicken Broccoli Casserole

Carrot/Celery Sticks

Fruit

Homemade Bread

Lemon Crinkle Cookie

October 6

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 7

Turkey w/Gravy

Sweet Potatoes

Normandy Vegetables

Cranberry Salad

Roll

Pudding

October 8

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 9

Navajo Taco w/Fry Bread

Taco meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese

Caramel Apple Salad

Paradise Bar

October 13

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 14

Parmesan Chicken

Potatoes w/Gravy

Buttered Carrots

Fruit

Bread stick

Pumpkin Dessert

October 15

NO Fit & Fall Proof Class

FLU SHOTS

9:00 – 12:00

October 16

Board Meeting

Sweet Pork Burrito

Spinach Salad

Fruit

Choco Choodle Cookie

October 20

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 21

Turkey Pot Pie

Corn

Cottage Cheese Salad

Baking Powder Biscuit

Fruit Cobbler

October 22

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 23

Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice

Oriental Vegetables

Fruit

Egg Roll

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

October 27

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 28

Salisbury Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Green Beans

Fruit Salad

Oatmeal Roll

Cake

October 29

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 30

Chili Cheese Dog

Coleslaw

Jell-O w/Fruit

Pumpkin Choc. Chip Cookie

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.

We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.

October 2

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

October 3

8:30 Zumba Gold

October 5

8:00 Walking Group

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Gravy over Mashed Potatoes

Soup/Salad

October 6

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

Philly Cheese Steak

Soup/Salad

October 7

No Activities

Baked Chicken over Rice

Soup/Salad

October 8

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Ham & Mashed Potatoes

Soup/Salad

October 9

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

October 10

8:30 Zumba Gold

October 12

8:00 – CFSP Boxes

8:00 Walking Group

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Hot Ball Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Pot Pie

Soup/Salad

October 13

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

Hot Ham Sandwich

Soup/Salad

October 14

No Activities

Vegetable Beef Soup

Soup/Salad

October 15

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Flu Shots

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken & Biscuit

Soup/Salad

October 16

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

October 17

8:30 Zumba Gold

October 19

8:00 Walking Group

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Sloppy Joe

Soup/Salad

October 20

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

Crispy Chicken

Soup/Salad

October 21

No Activities

Pork BBQ Ribs

Soup/Salad

October 22

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Lasagna

Soup/Salad

October 23

9-10:30 Breakfast

12:00 Last day to pre-order Cinnamon Rolls.

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

October 24

8:30 Zumba Gold

October 26

8:00 Walking Group

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Hot Ball Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Turkey over Mashed Potatoes

October 27

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

11:00 1 p.m. Cinnamon Roll Pick-up

Baked Potato w/Chili

Soup/Salad

October 28

No activities

Chicken Sandwich

Soup/Salad

October 29

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Chops

Soup/Salad

October 30

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution