SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
October 2
Chicken Broccoli Casserole
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Fruit
Homemade Bread
Lemon Crinkle Cookie
October 6
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 7
Turkey w/Gravy
Sweet Potatoes
Normandy Vegetables
Cranberry Salad
Roll
Pudding
October 8
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 9
Navajo Taco w/Fry Bread
Taco meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese
Caramel Apple Salad
Paradise Bar
October 13
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 14
Parmesan Chicken
Potatoes w/Gravy
Buttered Carrots
Fruit
Bread stick
Pumpkin Dessert
October 15
NO Fit & Fall Proof Class
FLU SHOTS
9:00 – 12:00
October 16
Board Meeting
Sweet Pork Burrito
Spinach Salad
Fruit
Choco Choodle Cookie
October 20
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 21
Turkey Pot Pie
Corn
Cottage Cheese Salad
Baking Powder Biscuit
Fruit Cobbler
October 22
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 23
Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice
Oriental Vegetables
Fruit
Egg Roll
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
October 27
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 28
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit Salad
Oatmeal Roll
Cake
October 29
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 30
Chili Cheese Dog
Coleslaw
Jell-O w/Fruit
Pumpkin Choc. Chip Cookie
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.
We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.
October 2
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
October 3
8:30 Zumba Gold
October 5
8:00 Walking Group
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Gravy over Mashed Potatoes
Soup/Salad
October 6
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
Philly Cheese Steak
Soup/Salad
October 7
No Activities
Baked Chicken over Rice
Soup/Salad
October 8
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Ham & Mashed Potatoes
Soup/Salad
October 9
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
October 10
8:30 Zumba Gold
October 12
8:00 – CFSP Boxes
8:00 Walking Group
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Hot Ball Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Pot Pie
Soup/Salad
October 13
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
Hot Ham Sandwich
Soup/Salad
October 14
No Activities
Vegetable Beef Soup
Soup/Salad
October 15
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Flu Shots
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken & Biscuit
Soup/Salad
October 16
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
October 17
8:30 Zumba Gold
October 19
8:00 Walking Group
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Sloppy Joe
Soup/Salad
October 20
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
Crispy Chicken
Soup/Salad
October 21
No Activities
Pork BBQ Ribs
Soup/Salad
October 22
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Lasagna
Soup/Salad
October 23
9-10:30 Breakfast
12:00 Last day to pre-order Cinnamon Rolls.
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
October 24
8:30 Zumba Gold
October 26
8:00 Walking Group
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Hot Ball Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Turkey over Mashed Potatoes
October 27
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
11:00 1 p.m. Cinnamon Roll Pick-up
Baked Potato w/Chili
Soup/Salad
October 28
No activities
Chicken Sandwich
Soup/Salad
October 29
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Chops
Soup/Salad
October 30
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution