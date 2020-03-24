SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel.

April 1

BBQ Chicken

Macaroni Salad

Peas & Carrots

Fruit

Oatmeal Roll

Cake

April 3

Lasagna

Broccoli Normandy

Mixed Fruit

Garlic Breadstick

Brownie

April 8

Ham

Heavenly Hashbrowns

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Pineapple Tidbits

Roll

Cheesecake

April 10

Board Meeting via phone

Good Friday

Fish Fillet w/Lemon Slice

French Fries

Carrot/Celery Sticks

Jello w/Fruit

Cornbread

Peanut Butter Cookie

April 15

Roast Beef

Potatoes w/Gravy

Mixed Vegetables

Fruit

Bran Roll

Pudding

April 17

Malibu Chicken

Tossed Salad

Tropical Fruit

Homemade Bread

Snickerdoodle

April 22

Turkey w/Dressing

Buttered Corn

Beets

Fruit Salad

Baking Powder Biscuit

Bread Pudding

April 24

Pulled Pork

Coleslaw

Applesauce

Oatmeal Roll

Cowboy Cookie

April 29

Chicken Fried Steak

Potatoes w/Country Gravy

Green Beans

Fruit

Roll

Fruit Cobbler

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

March 25

9:00 Chair Volleyball

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

12:30 Bridge

Pork Loin Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 26

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep

Goulash Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 27

9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

March 28

8:30 Zumba

March 30

9:00 Haircuts

9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Creamy Chicken Rice

Soup/Salad Bar