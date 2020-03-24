SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel.
April 1
BBQ Chicken
Macaroni Salad
Peas & Carrots
Fruit
Oatmeal Roll
Cake
April 3
Lasagna
Broccoli Normandy
Mixed Fruit
Garlic Breadstick
Brownie
April 8
Ham
Heavenly Hashbrowns
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Pineapple Tidbits
Roll
Cheesecake
April 10
Board Meeting via phone
Good Friday
Fish Fillet w/Lemon Slice
French Fries
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Jello w/Fruit
Cornbread
Peanut Butter Cookie
April 15
Roast Beef
Potatoes w/Gravy
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
Bran Roll
Pudding
April 17
Malibu Chicken
Tossed Salad
Tropical Fruit
Homemade Bread
Snickerdoodle
April 22
Turkey w/Dressing
Buttered Corn
Beets
Fruit Salad
Baking Powder Biscuit
Bread Pudding
April 24
Pulled Pork
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Oatmeal Roll
Cowboy Cookie
April 29
Chicken Fried Steak
Potatoes w/Country Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit
Roll
Fruit Cobbler
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
March 25
9:00 Chair Volleyball
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
12:30 Bridge
Pork Loin Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 26
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
5:30 AARP Income Tax Prep
Goulash Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 27
9:00 -10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
March 28
8:30 Zumba
March 30
9:00 Haircuts
9:00 AARP Income Tax Prep
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Creamy Chicken Rice
Soup/Salad Bar