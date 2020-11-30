SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time, we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, & Thursday for a Friday meal. If you want a meal, we can put you on our elite club & we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. NOTICE: Our center is getting more remodeling starting Nov. 30. The Shelley United Methodist Church at 190 S Holmes Ave, Shelley, ID, has been kind enough to allow us to use their facility again. We will continue to offer curbside meals and meals on wheels from there. Please continue to support us and pick up your meals at the Methodist church.

Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50 dz.

Closed for the rest of November.

December 1

Fit & Fall Proof Class – ZOOM

10:30am

December 2

Chicken Cacciatore w/Noodles

Broccoli

Fruit

Roll

Cake

December 3

Fit & Fall Proof Class — ZOOM

10:30

December 4

Bingo thru ZOOM 2:00 pm

Fish Fillet w/Lemon Slice

Coleslaw

Fruit

Roll

Cookie

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.

We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.

December 1

9:30 Fit & Fall

Chicken & Biscuits

Soup/Salad

December 2

No activities

Pork Loin & Mashed Potatoes

Soup/Salad

December 3

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Shepherd’s Pie

Soup/Salad

December 4

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

December 5

8:30 Zumba Gold

December 7

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Gravy over Mashed Potatoes

Soup/Salad

December 8

9:30 Fit & Fall

12:00 Soroptimists

Sloppy Joes

Soup/Salad

December 9

No activities

Pineapple Chicken & Rice

Soup/Salad

December 10

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Hot Ham Sandwich

Soup/Salad

December 11

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

December 12

8:30 Zumba Gold

December 14

8:00 – CFSP Boxes

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Sandwich

Soup/Salad

December 15

9:30 Fit & Fall

Pork Ragu

Soup/Salad

December 16

No Activities

11:00 am to 1:00 pm Christmas Luncheon

Roast Beef

Soup/Salad

December 17

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Noodle Soup

Soup/Salad

December 18

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

December 19

8:30 Zumba Gold

December 21

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Last Day to Order Christmas Dinner Rolls.

French Dip

Soup/Salad

December 22

9:30 Fit & Fall

12:00 Soroptimists

Chicken Pasta Bake

Soup/Salad

December 23

No activities

Christmas Roll Order Pick-up by 3pm

BBQ Ribs

Soup/Salad

December 24

Closed

Merry Christmas Eve

December 25

Closed

Merry Christmas

December 26

8:30 Zumba Gold

December 28

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Soup/Salad

December 29

9:30 Fit & Fall

Beef & Vegetable Soup

Salad

December 30

No activities

Chicken Pot Pie

Soup/Salad

December 31

Closed

Happy New Year’s Eve