SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time, we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, & Thursday for a Friday meal. If you want a meal, we can put you on our elite club & we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. NOTICE: Our center is getting more remodeling starting Nov. 30. The Shelley United Methodist Church at 190 S Holmes Ave, Shelley, ID, has been kind enough to allow us to use their facility again. We will continue to offer curbside meals and meals on wheels from there. Please continue to support us and pick up your meals at the Methodist church.
Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50 dz.
Closed for the rest of November.
December 1
Fit & Fall Proof Class – ZOOM
10:30am
December 2
Chicken Cacciatore w/Noodles
Broccoli
Fruit
Roll
Cake
December 3
Fit & Fall Proof Class — ZOOM
10:30
December 4
Bingo thru ZOOM 2:00 pm
Fish Fillet w/Lemon Slice
Coleslaw
Fruit
Roll
Cookie
December 5
Welcome to Christmas Concert with Lani Wong via Facebook
6:00 pm
December 8
Fit & Fall Proof Class – ZOOM
10:30am
December 9
Turkey w/Gravy
Au Gratin Potatoes
Fruit
Roll
Pudding
December 10
Happy Hanukkah
Fit & Fall Proof Class – ZOOM
10:30am
December 11
Board Meeting
Sweet & Sour Meatballs w/Rice
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
Roll
Cookie
Bingo Thru ZOOM 2:00pm
December 15
Fit & Fall Proof Class — ZOOM
10:30
December 16
Christmas Dinner
Ham
Heavenly Hashbrowns
Spinach Salad
Roll
Cake
December 17
Fit & Fall Proof Class — ZOOM
10:30
December 18
Bingo Thru ZOOM 2:00 pm
Chicken Alfredo
Peas & Carrots
Fruit
Roll
Cookie
December 22
Fit & Fall Proof Class — ZOOM
10:30
December 23
BBQ Pork
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Green Beans
Fruit
Pudding
December 24
No Fit & Fall Proof Class
December 25
Closed
Merry Christmas
December 29
Fit & Fall Proof Class — ZOOM
10:30
December 30
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Fruit
Roll
Cookie
December 31
No Fit & Fall Proof Class
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.
We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.
November 28
8:30 Zumba Gold
November 30
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Beef Taco Soup
Salad
December 1
9:30 Fit & Fall
Chicken & Biscuits
Soup/Salad
December 2
No activities
Pork Loin & Mashed Potatoes
Soup/Salad
December 3
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Shepherd’s Pie
Soup/Salad
December 4
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
December 5
8:30 Zumba Gold
December 7
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Gravy over Mashed Potatoes
Soup/Salad
December 8
9:30 Fit & Fall
12:00 Soroptimists
Sloppy Joes
Soup/Salad
December 9
No activities
Pineapple Chicken & Rice
Soup/Salad
December 10
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Hot Ham Sandwich
Soup/Salad
December 11
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
December 12
8:30 Zumba Gold
December 14
8:00 – CFSP Boxes
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Sandwich
Soup/Salad
December 15
9:30 Fit & Fall
Pork Ragu
Soup/Salad
December 16
No Activities
11:00 am to 1:00 pm Christmas Luncheon
Roast Beef
Soup/Salad
December 17
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Noodle Soup
Soup/Salad
December 18
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
December 19
8:30 Zumba Gold
December 21
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Last Day to Order Christmas Dinner Rolls.
French Dip
Soup/Salad
December 22
9:30 Fit & Fall
12:00 Soroptimists
Chicken Pasta Bake
Soup/Salad
December 23
No activities
Christmas Roll Order Pick-up by 3pm
BBQ Ribs
Soup/Salad
December 24
Closed
Merry Christmas Eve
December 25
Closed
Merry Christmas
December 26
8:30 Zumba Gold
December 28
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Soup/Salad
December 29
9:30 Fit & Fall
Beef & Vegetable Soup
Salad
December 30
No activities
Chicken Pot Pie
Soup/Salad
December 31
Closed
Happy New Year’s Eve