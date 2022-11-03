SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
November 6
Fit & Fall Proof Class 10:30 – 11:15
November 7
Sweet & Sour Meatballs
Rice
Oriental Vegetables
Fruit Salad
Cinnamon Roll
BINGO W/GUEST CALLER
November 8
Fit & Fall Proof Class - 10:30 – 11:15
November 9
Meatloaf
Baked Potato
Carrots
Fruit
Homemade Bread
Cake
PINOCHLE
Chair Volleyball 10:00-11:00
Jewelry Craft Class 11:00
November 10
Fit & Fall Proof Class 10:30 – 11:15
November 11
Clam Cauliflower Chowder
Fruit
Oatmeal Roll
Lemon Bar
BINGO
Foot Clinic 9-11:30
VETERANS DAY!!
November 15
Fit & Fall Proof Class 10:30 – 11:15
November 16
Turkey & Dressing
Potatoes w/ Gravy
Green Beans
Cranberry Salad
Roll
Pumpkin Dessert
Chair Volleyball 10:00-11:00
Board Meeting
PINOCHLE
THANKSGIVING DINNER
November 17
Fit & Fall Proof Class 10:30 – 11:15
Festival of Trees 11:30
November 18
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Tossed Salad
Jell-O w/ Fruit
Coconut Pecan Cokie
BINGO
November 22
Fit & Fall Proof Class 10:30 – 11:15
November 23
Pork Roast W/Gravy
Coleslaw
Ambrosia Salad
Creamy Rice Pudding
Chair Volleyball 10:00-11:00
PINOCHLE
November 24
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!
November 25
CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING!!
November 29
Fit & Fall Proof Class 10:30-11:15
November 30
Chicken Fried Steak
Roasted Potatoes
California Blend Vegetables
Homemade Bread
Fruit Crisp
Chair Volleyball 10:00-11:00
PINOCHLE
BIRTHDAY DINNER
BLACKFOOT
SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.
November 4
9-10:30 Breakfast
11-12:00 Food Distribution
MOW- Pot Roast
November 5
8:30 Zumba Gold
November 7
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Philly Cheese steak Buffet
Soup/ Salad
November 8
9:00 Haircuts
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
10:30 Liaison Meeting
12:00 Soroptimist
12:45 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
Potato Bar Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 9
9:00 Chair Volleyball
11:30 FOUR C’s Music
1:00 Bridge
6:00 Homemakers
Beef frank & Mac n’ Cheese Buffet
Soup / Salad
November 10
9:30 Fit & Fall
12:45 Dominos
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Fried Chicken Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 11
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:00 Food Distribution
MOW-Hamburger Gravy over Potatoes
November 12
8:30 Zumba Gold
November 14
12:00 DTUP-Browers Co.
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Sloppy Joe Buffet
Soup/ Salad
November 15
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
12:45 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
Pork Loin Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 16
9:00 Chair Volleyball
1:00 Bridge
Thanksgiving Luncheon
November 17
9:30 Fit & Fall
12:45 Dominos
3:30 Zumba Gold
Open Faced Hamburger Sandwich Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 18
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:00 Food Distribution
MOW-Pork Chop
November 19
8:30 Zumba Gold
November 21
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Buffet
Soup/Salad
November 22
9:00 Haircuts
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
12:00 Soroptimist
12:45 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
Finger Steak Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 23
9:00 Chair Volleyball
1:00 Bridge
Nachos Buffet
Soup and Salad Bar
November 24
CLOSED
Happy Thanksgiving
MOW-Chicken & Broccoli Casserole
November 25
CLOSED
MOW-Beef Enchilada
November 26
8:30 Zumba Gold
November 28
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Spaghetti & Meatballs Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 29
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
12:45 Line Dancing
1:00 Hand & Foot
Pork Pot Pie Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
November 30
9:00 Chair Volleyball
1:00 Bridge
Fish Tacos Buffet
Soup & Salad Bar
