SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

November 24

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

November 25

Chicken Fried Steak

Potato Wedges

California Blend Vegetables

Fruit

Bran Roll

Fruit Crisp

November 26

Thanksgiving

Closed today and the rest of November.

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.

We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.

November 24

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

12:00 Soroptimists

Pork Chops & Au Gratin Potatoes

Soup/Salad

November 25

No activities

Thanksgiving Roll Order Pick-up by 3pm.

Mac & Cheese with Hot Dog

Soup/Salad

November 26

Closed

November 27

Closed

November 28

8:30 Zumba Gold

November 30

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Beef Taco Soup

Salad