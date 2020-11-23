SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
November 24
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
November 25
Chicken Fried Steak
Potato Wedges
California Blend Vegetables
Fruit
Bran Roll
Fruit Crisp
November 26
Thanksgiving
Closed today and the rest of November.
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.
We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.
November 24
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
12:00 Soroptimists
Pork Chops & Au Gratin Potatoes
Soup/Salad
November 25
No activities
Thanksgiving Roll Order Pick-up by 3pm.
Mac & Cheese with Hot Dog
Soup/Salad
November 26
Closed
November 27
Closed
November 28
8:30 Zumba Gold
November 30
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Beef Taco Soup
Salad