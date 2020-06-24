SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

{div}June 26{/div}

BBQ Pulled Pork

Coleslaw

Potato Wedges

Applesauce

Cornbread

White Choc./Cranberry Cookie

July 1

Book Club 2:00 PM

Art Class 4:00 PM

Lasagna

Mixed Vegetables

Fruit

Garlic Bread

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

July 3

Sausage Links

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Hashbrowns

Cucumber Cilantro Salad

Fresh Fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

July 7

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 8

Art Class 4:00 PM

Roast Beef

Roasted Potatoes

Carrots

Fruit

Oatmeal Roll

Pudding

July 9

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 10

Board Meeting

Chicken Enchilada

Broccoli/Cauliflower Mix

Ambrosia Salad

Gingersnap

July 14

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 15

Center Hopefully Open

Art Class 4:00 PM

March and April Birthdays Celebrated

Chicken in Dressing

Potatoes w/Gravy

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Fruit Cocktail Delight

Cinnamon Roll

July 16

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 17

Bingo at 1:00

Fish Fillet/Lemon Slice

Tater Tots

Carrot/Celery Sticks

Jell-O w/Fruit

Baking Powder Biscuit

Peanut Butter Bar

July 21

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 22

Art Class 4:00 PM

May & June Birthdays Celebrated

BBQ Pork

Potato Wedges

Green Beans

Fruit

Roll

Fruit Cobbler

July 23

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 24

Bingo at 1:00

Taco Salad w/Tortilla Strips

Melon Salad

Mexican Cornbread

Banana Oatmeal Cookie

July 28

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 29

Art Class 4:00 PM

July Birthdays Celebrated

Salisbury Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

California Blend Vegetables

4 Fruit Compote

Small Bran Roll

Cheesecake

July 30

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 31

Turkey w/Noodles

Peas & Carrots

Fruit

Homemade Bread

M&M Cookie

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating. Activities will resume the week of July 6.

June 25

Cheese Burger

June 26

11-12:30 Food Distribution

Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with hash brown casserole

June 29

Chicken Pot Pie

June 30

Pork Chops