SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
{div}June 26{/div}
BBQ Pulled Pork
Coleslaw
Potato Wedges
Applesauce
Cornbread
White Choc./Cranberry Cookie
July 1
Book Club 2:00 PM
Art Class 4:00 PM
Lasagna
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
Garlic Bread
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
July 3
Sausage Links
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Hashbrowns
Cucumber Cilantro Salad
Fresh Fruit
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar
July 7
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 8
Art Class 4:00 PM
Roast Beef
Roasted Potatoes
Carrots
Fruit
Oatmeal Roll
Pudding
July 9
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 10
Board Meeting
Chicken Enchilada
Broccoli/Cauliflower Mix
Ambrosia Salad
Gingersnap
July 14
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 15
Center Hopefully Open
Art Class 4:00 PM
March and April Birthdays Celebrated
Chicken in Dressing
Potatoes w/Gravy
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Fruit Cocktail Delight
Cinnamon Roll
July 16
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 17
Bingo at 1:00
Fish Fillet/Lemon Slice
Tater Tots
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Jell-O w/Fruit
Baking Powder Biscuit
Peanut Butter Bar
July 21
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 22
Art Class 4:00 PM
May & June Birthdays Celebrated
BBQ Pork
Potato Wedges
Green Beans
Fruit
Roll
Fruit Cobbler
July 23
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 24
Bingo at 1:00
Taco Salad w/Tortilla Strips
Melon Salad
Mexican Cornbread
Banana Oatmeal Cookie
July 28
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 29
Art Class 4:00 PM
July Birthdays Celebrated
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
California Blend Vegetables
4 Fruit Compote
Small Bran Roll
Cheesecake
July 30
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 31
Turkey w/Noodles
Peas & Carrots
Fruit
Homemade Bread
M&M Cookie
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating. Activities will resume the week of July 6.
June 25
Cheese Burger
June 26
11-12:30 Food Distribution
Breakfast includes hash browns, eggs, assorted meats, toast, fruit, with hash brown casserole
June 29
Chicken Pot Pie
June 30
Pork Chops