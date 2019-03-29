SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
April 2:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 3:
Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit—Roll
Snickers Cake
April 4:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 5:
BINGO
Malibu Chicken
Peas & Carrots
Fruit—Roll
Peanut Butter Cookie
Drawing Class at 10:00
April 9:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 10:
Justus Band
Chicken Alfredo
Broccoli Normandy
Fruit—Roll
Pudding
April 11:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 12:
Board Meeting
BINGO
Southwest Salad w/Beef Strips
Fruit—Tortilla
Snicker Doodle
Drawing Class at 10:00
April 16:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 17:
Wellness Clinic – 11:00
Easter Dinner
Ham
Heavenly Hashbrowns
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Fruit—Roll
Red Velvet Cake
April 18:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. To 12:00 noon
April 19:
Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30
BINGO
Fish Fillet
French Fries
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Fruit—Roll
Raisin Filled Cookie
Drawing Class at 10:00 a.m.
April 23:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 24:
Birthday Dinner
Chicken Fried Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit—Roll
Pudding
Foot Clinic 9:00-11:30
April 25:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
April 26:
BINGO
Pulled Pork w/Rice
Coleslaw
Applesauce—Roll
Gingersnap
Drawing Class at 10:00 a.m.
April 30:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon
$5-$20 Dollar A Month Club Donations
Pinochle Group, Bus Prudhomme, Allen King, Carol Nate, Chester & Ann Whiteside, Ron Harada, Jalna Searle, Bill Wong, Laraine Shafer, Perry & Sharron Todd, and Darlene Hawley.
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CITIZENS
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
April 1:
9 -12 AARP TAX PREP
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Hot Ham Sandwich Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 2:
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Hand & Foot
Chicken Pasta Bake Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 3:
9:00 Chair Volleyball
12:30 Bridge
1:00 Helping Hands
Meatloaf Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 4:
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Solace Sponsored Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Ham & Potato Soup Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 5:
9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11-12:30 Food Distribution
MOW – Chicken Broccoli Casserole
April 6:
8:30 Zumba
April 8:
9 -12 AARP TAX PREP
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Hamburger Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 9:
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Brower Camp
1:00 Hand & Foot
5:30 Night Bingo (Bring a snake to share)
Pork Chops Buffet
Soup/ Salad Bar
April 10:
9:00 Chair Volleyball
11:45 Julie from U of I
12:30 Bridge
1:00 Helping Hands
BBQ Chicken Buffet
Soup/ Salad Bar
April 11:
8:30 Downsize and Organize Class
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Taco Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 12:
9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11-12:30 Food Distribution
MOW - Pork Roast
April 13:
8:30 Zumba
April 15:
8:00 CFSP BOXES
9-12 AARP TAX PREP
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Fajitas Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 16:
8:30 Downsize and Organize Class
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Hand & Foot
Baked Potato Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 17:
9:00 Chair Volleyball
11:00 Four C’s (music)
12:00 Mayor’s meeting
12:30 Bridge
1:00 Helping Hands
Ham Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 18:
8:30 Downsize and Organize Class
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
10:30 United Energy Workers
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken ‘N’ Noodles Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 19:
9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11-12:30 Food Distribution
MOW – Beef Stroganoff
April 20:
8:30 Zumba
April 22:
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Loin Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 23:
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Soroptimists
1:00 Hand & Foot
5:30 Alliance Sponsored Night Bingo (Bring a snake to share)
Herb Baked Chicken Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 24:
9:00 Chair Volleyball
12:30 Bridge
1:00 Helping Hands
Chili & Cinnamon Rolls Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 25:
8:30 Downsize and Organize Class
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pulled Pork Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 26:
9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet
11-12:30 Food Distribution
MOW – Chicken Teriyaki Rice
April 27:
8:30 Zumba
April 29:
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Goulash Biscuit Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
April 30:
8:30 Downsize and Organize Class
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:00 Helping Hands
1:00 Hand & Foot
Hot Turkey Sandwich Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
Remember: Pinochle is held most Wednesday’s after the meal. Everyone is Welcome!
LIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE!!!!!!!
Visit Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center May 19 - 25th. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18.
$615 includes:
* Motor Coach transportation
* 6 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in SD
* 10 meals: 6 breakfasts and 4 dinners
* Visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial
* Tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park
* Admission to the Unique Journey Museum
* Guided Tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino
* Visit to the Amazing Crazy Horse Memorial
* and much more!
Don't miss this opportunity!
Call Liz at 208-785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved.