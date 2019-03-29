SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

April 2:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 3:

Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30

Salisbury Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Mixed Vegetables

Fruit—Roll

Snickers Cake

April 4:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 5:

BINGO

Malibu Chicken

Peas & Carrots

Fruit—Roll

Peanut Butter Cookie

Drawing Class at 10:00

April 9:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 10:

Justus Band

Chicken Alfredo

Broccoli Normandy

Fruit—Roll

Pudding

April 11:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 12:

Board Meeting

BINGO

Southwest Salad w/Beef Strips

Fruit—Tortilla

Snicker Doodle

Drawing Class at 10:00

April 16:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 17:

Wellness Clinic – 11:00

Easter Dinner

Ham

Heavenly Hashbrowns

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Fruit—Roll

Red Velvet Cake

April 18:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. To 12:00 noon

April 19:

Blood Pressure Check 10:45-11:30

BINGO

Fish Fillet

French Fries

Carrot/Celery Sticks

Fruit—Roll

Raisin Filled Cookie

Drawing Class at 10:00 a.m.

April 23:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 24:

Birthday Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Green Beans

Fruit—Roll

Pudding

Foot Clinic 9:00-11:30

April 25:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

April 26:

BINGO

Pulled Pork w/Rice

Coleslaw

Applesauce—Roll

Gingersnap

Drawing Class at 10:00 a.m.

April 30:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon

$5-$20 Dollar A Month Club Donations

Pinochle Group, Bus Prudhomme, Allen King, Carol Nate, Chester & Ann Whiteside, Ron Harada, Jalna Searle, Bill Wong, Laraine Shafer, Perry & Sharron Todd, and Darlene Hawley.

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CITIZENS

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

April 1:

9 -12 AARP TAX PREP

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Hot Ham Sandwich Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 2:

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Hand & Foot

Chicken Pasta Bake Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 3:

9:00 Chair Volleyball

12:30 Bridge

1:00 Helping Hands

Meatloaf Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 4:

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Solace Sponsored Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Ham & Potato Soup Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 5:

9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11-12:30 Food Distribution

MOW – Chicken Broccoli Casserole

April 6:

8:30 Zumba

April 8:

9 -12 AARP TAX PREP

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Hamburger Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 9:

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Brower Camp

1:00 Hand & Foot

5:30 Night Bingo (Bring a snake to share)

Pork Chops Buffet

Soup/ Salad Bar

April 10:

9:00 Chair Volleyball

11:45 Julie from U of I

12:30 Bridge

1:00 Helping Hands

BBQ Chicken Buffet

Soup/ Salad Bar

April 11:

8:30 Downsize and Organize Class

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Taco Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 12:

9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11-12:30 Food Distribution

MOW - Pork Roast

April 13:

8:30 Zumba

April 15:

8:00 CFSP BOXES

9-12 AARP TAX PREP

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Fajitas Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 16:

8:30 Downsize and Organize Class

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Hand & Foot

Baked Potato Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 17:

9:00 Chair Volleyball

11:00 Four C’s (music)

12:00 Mayor’s meeting

12:30 Bridge

1:00 Helping Hands

Ham Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 18:

8:30 Downsize and Organize Class

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

10:30 United Energy Workers

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken ‘N’ Noodles Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 19:

9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11-12:30 Food Distribution

MOW – Beef Stroganoff

April 20:

8:30 Zumba

April 22:

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Loin Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 23:

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Soroptimists

1:00 Hand & Foot

5:30 Alliance Sponsored Night Bingo (Bring a snake to share)

Herb Baked Chicken Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 24:

9:00 Chair Volleyball

12:30 Bridge

1:00 Helping Hands

Chili & Cinnamon Rolls Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 25:

8:30 Downsize and Organize Class

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

12:00 Sons of Utah Pioneers

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pulled Pork Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 26:

9-10:30 Breakfast Buffet

11-12:30 Food Distribution

MOW – Chicken Teriyaki Rice

April 27:

8:30 Zumba

April 29:

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Goulash Biscuit Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

April 30:

8:30 Downsize and Organize Class

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:00 Helping Hands

1:00 Hand & Foot

Hot Turkey Sandwich Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

Remember: Pinochle is held most Wednesday’s after the meal. Everyone is Welcome!

LIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE!!!!!!!

Visit Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center May 19 - 25th. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18.  

$615 includes:

* Motor Coach transportation

* 6 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in SD

* 10 meals: 6 breakfasts and 4 dinners

* Visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial 

* Tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park

* Admission to the Unique Journey Museum

* Guided Tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino

* Visit to the Amazing Crazy Horse Memorial

* and much more!

Don't miss this opportunity!

Call Liz at 208-785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved.

Load comments