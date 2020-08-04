SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
August 5
Meatloaf
Baked Potato
Green Beans
Fruit
Bran Roll
Cake
August 6
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 7
Sweet & Sour Chicken w/Rice
Oriental Vegetables
Egg Roll
Tropical Fruit
Raisin Filled Cookie
August 11
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 12
Smoked Turkey
Potatoes w/Gravy
Carrots
Fruit
Garlic Breadstick
Pumpkin Cranberry Bar
August 13
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 14
Board Meeting
Cheeseburger w/Garnish
Corn
Jell-O w/Fruit
Butterscotch Chip Cookie
August 18
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 19
Swedish Meatballs w/Noodles
Broccoli & Cauliflower
Fresh Fruit Salad
Roll
Fruit Crisp
August 20
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 21
Chef Salad
Fruit
Baking Powder Biscuit
Lemon Bar
August 25
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 26
Kalua Pork w/Rice
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Melon Salad
Oatmeal Roll
Coconut Pudding
August 27
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
August 28
Oven Baked Chicken
Potato Wedges
Fruit
Homemade Bread
Picnic Bar
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating. Activities will resume the week of July 6.
August 5
No Activities
Lemon Chicken
Soup/Salad
August 6
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Ribs
Soup/Salad
August 7
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00-12:30 Food Distribution
August 8
8:30 Zumba Gold
August 10
8:00 Walking Group
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Sandwich
Soup/Salad
August 11
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
5:30 Night Bingo
Chef Salad
Soup/Salad
August 12
No Activities
Philly Cheese Steak
Soup/Salad
August 13
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken A La King
Soup/Salad
August 14
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
August 15
8:30 Zumba Gold
August 17
8:00 CFSP Boxes
8:00 Walking Group
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Cheese Burgers
Soup/Salad
August 18
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Soup/Salad
August 19
No Activities
Pork Loin
Soup/Salad
August 20
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Baked Potato with Chili
Soup/Salad
August 21
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
August 22
8:30 Zumba Gold
August 24
8:00 Walking Group
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Deli Ham Sandwich
Soup/Salad
August 25
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
5:30 Night Bingo (Bring your own snacks)
Lasagna
Soup/Salad
August 26
No Activities
Crispy Chicken Breast
Soup/Salad
August 27
8:30 Fit & Fall
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Chops
Soup/Salad
August 28
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
August 29
8:30 Zumba Gold
August 31
8:00 Walking Group
1:00 Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Soup/Salad