SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

August 5

Meatloaf

Baked Potato

Green Beans

Fruit

Bran Roll

Cake

August 6

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 7

Sweet & Sour Chicken w/Rice

Oriental Vegetables

Egg Roll

Tropical Fruit

Raisin Filled Cookie

August 11

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 12

Smoked Turkey

Potatoes w/Gravy

Carrots

Fruit

Garlic Breadstick

Pumpkin Cranberry Bar

August 13

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 14

Board Meeting

Cheeseburger w/Garnish

Corn

Jell-O w/Fruit

Butterscotch Chip Cookie

August 18

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 19

Swedish Meatballs w/Noodles

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Fresh Fruit Salad

Roll

Fruit Crisp

August 20

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 21

Chef Salad

Fruit

Baking Powder Biscuit

Lemon Bar

August 25

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 26

Kalua Pork w/Rice

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Melon Salad

Oatmeal Roll

Coconut Pudding

August 27

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

August 28

Oven Baked Chicken

Potato Wedges

Fruit

Homemade Bread

Picnic Bar

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating. Activities will resume the week of July 6.

August 5

No Activities

Lemon Chicken

Soup/Salad

August 6

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Ribs

Soup/Salad

August 7

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00-12:30 Food Distribution

August 8

8:30 Zumba Gold

August 10

8:00 Walking Group

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Sandwich

Soup/Salad

August 11

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

5:30 Night Bingo

Chef Salad

Soup/Salad

August 12

No Activities

Philly Cheese Steak

Soup/Salad

August 13

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken A La King

Soup/Salad

August 14

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

August 15

8:30 Zumba Gold

August 17

8:00 CFSP Boxes

8:00 Walking Group

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Cheese Burgers

Soup/Salad

August 18

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Soup/Salad

August 19

No Activities

Pork Loin

Soup/Salad

August 20

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Baked Potato with Chili

Soup/Salad

August 21

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

August 22

8:30 Zumba Gold

August 24

8:00 Walking Group

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Deli Ham Sandwich

Soup/Salad

August 25

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

5:30 Night Bingo (Bring your own snacks)

Lasagna

Soup/Salad

August 26

No Activities

Crispy Chicken Breast

Soup/Salad

August 27

8:30 Fit & Fall

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Chops

Soup/Salad

August 28

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

August 29

8:30 Zumba Gold

August 31

8:00 Walking Group

1:00 Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Soup/Salad