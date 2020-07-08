SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
July 9
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 10
Board Meeting
Chicken Enchilada
Broccoli/Cauliflower Mix
Ambrosia Salad
Gingersnap
July 14
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 15
Center Hopefully Open
Art Class 4:00 PM
March and April Birthdays Celebrated
Chicken in Dressing
Potatoes w/Gravy
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Fruit Cocktail Delight
Cinnamon Roll
July 16
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 17
Bingo at 1:00
Fish Fillet/Lemon Slice
Tater Tots
Carrot/Celery Sticks
Jell-O w/Fruit
Baking Powder Biscuit
Peanut Butter Bar
July 21
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 22
Art Class 4:00 PM
May & June Birthdays Celebrated
BBQ Pork
Potato Wedges
Green Beans
Fruit
Roll
Fruit Cobbler
July 23
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 24
Bingo at 1:00
Taco Salad w/Tortilla Strips
Melon Salad
Mexican Cornbread
Banana Oatmeal Cookie
July 28
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 29
Art Class 4:00 PM
July Birthdays Celebrated
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
California Blend Vegetables
4 Fruit Compote
Small Bran Roll
Cheesecake
July 30
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15-12:00
July 31
Turkey w/Noodles
Peas & Carrots
Fruit
Homemade Bread
M&M Cookie
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating. Activities will resume the week of July 6.
July 9
Spaghetti Buffet
Soup/Salad
July 10
9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast
11-12:30 Food Distribution
MOW — Chicken Fried Rice
July 11
Zumba Gold 8:30 a.m.
July 13
Pork Gravy over Mashed Potatoes
Soup/Salad
CFSP Boxes 8 a.m.
Walking Group 8 a.m.
Bingo 1 p.m.
Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.
July 14
Taco Casserole
Soup/Salad
Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Night Bingo 5:30 p.m. (bring your own snacks)
July 15
Chicken Enchiladas
Soup/Salad
July 16
Turkey Sandwich
Soup/Salad
Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.
July 17
9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast
11-12:30 Food Distribution
MOW — Goulash
July 18
Zumba Gold 8:30 a.m.
July 20
Chicken & Biscuits
Soup/Salad
Walking Group 8 a.m.
Bingo 1 p.m.
Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.
July 21
Ham and Au Gratin Potatoes
Soup/Salad
Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
July 22
Meatloaf Buffet
Soup/Salad
July 23
Deli Ham Sandwich
Soup/Salad
Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.
July 24
Breakfast 9-10:30 a.m.
Food Distribution 11-12:30
MOW — Ham Hash Brown Casserole
July 25
Zumba Gold 8:30 a.m.
July 27
Sloppy Joe Buffet
Soup/Salad
Walking Group 8 a.m.
Bingo 1 p.m.
Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.
July 28
Chicken Strips
Soup/Salad
Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Night Bingo 5:30 p.m. (Bring your own snacks)
July 29
Pork Loin
Soup/Salad
July 30
Taco Salad
Soup/Salad
Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.
July 31
Breakfast 9-10:30
Food Distribution 11-12:30
MOW — Chicken Noodle Bake