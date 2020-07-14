SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

{div}July 15{/div}

Center Hopefully Open

Art Class 4:00 PM

March and April Birthdays Celebrated

Chicken in Dressing

Potatoes w/Gravy

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Fruit Cocktail Delight

Cinnamon Roll

July 16

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 17

Bingo at 1:00

Fish Fillet/Lemon Slice

Tater Tots

Carrot/Celery Sticks

Jell-O w/Fruit

Baking Powder Biscuit

Peanut Butter Bar

July 21

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 22

Art Class 4:00 PM

May & June Birthdays Celebrated

BBQ Pork

Potato Wedges

Green Beans

Fruit

Roll

Fruit Cobbler

July 23

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 24

Bingo at 1:00

Taco Salad w/Tortilla Strips

Melon Salad

Mexican Cornbread

Banana Oatmeal Cookie

July 28

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 29

Art Class 4:00 PM

July Birthdays Celebrated

Salisbury Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

California Blend Vegetables

4 Fruit Compote

Small Bran Roll

Cheesecake

July 30

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15-12:00

July 31

Turkey w/Noodles

Peas & Carrots

Fruit

Homemade Bread

M&M Cookie

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

{div}The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating. Activities will resume the week of July 6.{/div}

July 15

Chicken Enchiladas

Soup/Salad

July 16

Turkey Sandwich

Soup/Salad

Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.

July 17

9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast

11-12:30 Food Distribution

MOW — Goulash

July 18

Zumba Gold 8:30 a.m.

July 20

Chicken & Biscuits

Soup/Salad

Walking Group 8 a.m.

Bingo 1 p.m.

Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.

July 21

Ham and Au Gratin Potatoes

Soup/Salad

Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

July 22

Meatloaf Buffet

Soup/Salad

July 23

Deli Ham Sandwich

Soup/Salad

Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.

July 24

Breakfast 9-10:30 a.m.

Food Distribution 11-12:30

MOW — Ham Hash Brown Casserole

July 25

Zumba Gold 8:30 a.m.

July 27

Sloppy Joe Buffet

Soup/Salad

Walking Group 8 a.m.

Bingo 1 p.m.

Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.

July 28

Chicken Strips

Soup/Salad

Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Night Bingo 5:30 p.m. (Bring your own snacks)

July 29

Pork Loin

Soup/Salad

July 30

Taco Salad

Soup/Salad

Fit & Fall 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold 3:30 p.m.

July 31

Breakfast 9-10:30

Food Distribution 11-12:30

MOW — Chicken Noodle Bake