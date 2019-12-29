EDITOR’S NOTE: As we close out 2019, we’ll occasionally take a look back over the past year and revisit some of the original stories that appeared as the Bingham County Chronicle got its start in 2019. The following story appeared March 19.
BLACKFOOT — The issue of hunger among local senior citizens was brought front and center Monday with the start of Champions Week at the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center.
During Champions Week, county and city officials are invited to see what Meals On Wheels (MOW) drivers go through as they deliver food and milk, and to see what home-bound senior citizens go through as well.
The Bingham County Chronicle was invited to go along for a ride with MOW driver Peggy Wareing Monday.
Twenty-five drivers including volunteer ride-alongs make up the Bingham County center’s force. Tera Young, the center’s MOW coordinator and an assistant director at the Blackfoot facility, said hot meals are delivered four days per week, Monday through Thursday, with fresh fruit and vegetables delivered on Fridays and TV dinners go out on weekends.
Treat sacks also go out on Wednesdays, containing fresh fruit, cookies, and crackers, Young said.
The need for the MOW service is very real, and the necessity goes beyond just delivering food, Young said.
“For many of these senior citizens, we are their only outlet,” she noted. “The issue of hunger among senior citizens is out there, affecting one out of five.
“And a lot of them don’t know Meals On Wheels is out there or how to sign up.”
Anyone over 60 years of age who is homebound qualifies for free meals. Those on Medicaid can go through that program to get MOW services. There is also a catered pay program costing $5 per meal. For more information on signing up, contact the center at (208) 785-4714.
The Bingham County center in Blackfoot has 90 active seniors that it delivers to on a daily basis, covering five routes, Young said. It covers all of Bingham County, from Pingree to Fort Hall and the Shelley area up to the Bonneville County line. Young said Aberdeen has its own MOW program.
Assistant MOW coordinator Jeremy Atwood puts the meals together at the Blackfoot center and loads the cars for the drivers to deliver.
THE RIDE-ALONG
Peggy Wareing has been volunteering as a MOW driver for at least nine years since shortly after retiring as a teacher at Groveland Elementary School.
She went to 19 stops on her route Monday, from Blackfoot to Fort Hall.
Wareing said her father suffered from dementia, and he got MOW food himself. That’s what drives her in her efforts — giving back.
“Knowing I’m helping someone is mainly why I do it,” she said. “It’s rewarding to know I’m helping them and it allows me to give back for the help my father received.”
Again, the program goes well beyond just delivering hot meals to seniors who need it. It also serves as a potentially life-saving wellness check.
“Sometimes these people just need to talk,” Wareing said. “The sad thing is that some of these people you don’t know very long because they pass away too soon.”
The daily wellness check alone is among the vital parts of the program. Wareing herself has been involved in situations where a senior hadn’t opened their door for a couple of days, no one had seen them, and when it was brought to officials’ attention it turned out the person living at the residence had died in their home.
“For most people, this is the only hot meal they’ll get for sure,” she said. “Some of these people are not able to get help, some of them don’t even get help from family.”
She delivers to one veteran who even struggles to get help from veterans’ services, Wareing said.
The service the MOW program provides is greatly appreciated by those who receive it. The appreciation goes for more than just the food, it goes for the care and attention the seniors receive — just having a friendly, smiling person to talk to, showing they are cared for, getting to know them as a person.
“It gives me one good hot meal a day,” said Virginia Jackson.
Angie Ancho has been in the program since the first part of this month.
“They have good food, and they always bring a little extra,” Ancho said. “Plus, it’s kind of nice to get people to come check on me.”
Lorraine Ropp is among the seniors who are pretty much bedridden, and she was delighted to spend some time talking with a friendly person Monday.
“My doctor wanted me to be checked on once or twice a day. If it wasn’t for Meals On Wheels, all I’d be able to eat would be fruits and vegetables. I can’t prepare foods, so this is much-needed.”